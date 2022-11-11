Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC boss James Gunn shares single emoji to mourn Kevin Conroy’s passing
James Gunn has only been in his new job as co-CEO of DC Studios for less than two weeks, but he’s already mourning the loss of one of the comic book company’s most iconic figures following the tragic passing of legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. For an...
Cinema Blend
Jason Momoa Has A Dream DC Project, But Zack Snyder Is Not Involved
While Jason Momoa was fairly well known prior to the mid-2010s through projects like Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones and the Conan the Barbarian remake, it’s safe to say that being cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe made him a household name among moviegoers worldwide. So far Momoa has appeared in four DC movies as Aquaman, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive at the end of 2023. But Momoa has also teased that he now has a dream DC project in the works, and the actor cleared up with CinemaBlend whether or not Zack Snyder’s involved with it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Conroy’s final role saw him play one last iconic animated character
Batman fans everywhere are in mourning today following the tragic news that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at the age of 66. Thanks to his hugely prolific performances as the Dark Knight, ever since debuting in the role three decades ago this very year with 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s name will forever be attached to that of DC’s most popular hero.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit
Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
Kevin Smith Sentimentally Reflects On Working With Late Batman Icon Kevin Conroy And Opens Up About Their Final Conversation
Kevin Smith got sentimental following the death of beloved Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.
James Gunn And Peter Safran Are Making A DC Universe Bible
The DC Universe has recently undergone some major changes, especially when it comes to leadership. As many fans already know, it was announced in late October that screenwriter and director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the former leading the creative part of the company and the latter in charge of business endeavors (per The Hollywood Reporter). Both have worked on their fair share of comic book-related films, with Gunn directing both Marvel and DC films like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad."
ComicBook
Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Batman Star Kevin Conroy
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has paid tribute to this Batman: The Animated Series co-star, Kevin Conroy, who died at the age of 66, following a battle of cancer. In his tribute post, Mark Hamill wrote: "Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother. #RIPKevinConroy 💔". Hamill was the Joker to Kevin Conroy's Batman in Batman: The Animated Series; the two actors' voicework created definitive portraits of The Joker and Batman (respectively), as well as a dynamic between the The Dark Knight and his greatest foe that may never be equaled in the minds of fans.
thedigitalfix.com
William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89
NEW YORK (AP) — John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy. “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.” John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. His best known role was Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” but his credits also included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
epicstream.com
DC Fans Believe Jason Momoa will Pull Double Duty as Aquaman and Lobo
It's been a crazy couple of days for the DC Universe following the overthrowing of the old regime led by the divisive former DC Films boss Walter Hamada. But just when you thought Henry Cavill's surprising return as Superman is the biggest trick James Gunn and Peter Safran are pulling up their sleeves, it looks like that's just the tip of the iceberg and more massive surprises are on their way.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC’s James Gunn and Peter Safran’s 10 Year Plan has fans pumped
It seems that Warner Bros Discovery is doing whatever it takes to make the DCU work after the company announced that it has a “10-year plan” for the franchise. And with the announcement of Suicide Squad‘s James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins of the superhero franchise, fans are excited to see what the two have in store for the future of DC.
Kevin Conroy, Batman voice actor, dies at 66: 'Remarkable man inside and out'
Kevin Conroy, who gave the Batman animation an iconic voice for decades, died Thursday after battling cancer, according to a press release from Warner Bros. He was 66. Talent agent Steven Neibert, who worked with Conroy for "over 25 years," also confirmed his death Friday, saying "the voice-over community lost one of the greats."
