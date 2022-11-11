ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
A superhero, a detective, and a Geralt; Henry Cavill continues to amaze us with the varying characters that he plays. News of him being the next James Bond is again making the rounds. All of these facts put up a strong case for him being one of the best British actors. However, acting is not the only thing making it to Cavill’s forte. The Man of Steel actor is also a pro gamer and a certified nerd.
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy, chases fatherly love in the official trailer for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical adaptation of the classic tale that Netflix dropped on Wednesday. “People are sometimes afraid of things they don’t know,” Gepetto, a grieving father voiced by David Bradley who carves the wooden puppet Pinocchio after the death of his son, tells the titular character of Pinocchio voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann in the stop-motion musical adaptation of the fantasy drama.  More from The Hollywood ReporterPrice Hikes at Streaming Giants May Fuel Churn Rates As Consumers Opt OutImelda...
Grogu, meet Totoro. This evening famed animation house Studio Ghibli — best-known for films like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro — confirmed its new Star Wars project, which is called Discover Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies and is described as a “a hand-drawn animation.” There aren’t many other details on it, but that’s not such a big deal because you’ll be able to see it for yourself very soon: it starts streaming on Disney Plus on November 12th.
Let's talk about the elephant in the room... or, rather, the zalif. His Dark Materials is bringing one of its most complex creatures to life with the third and final season: the mulefa, sentient beings with trunks that dwell in one of the alternate dimensions of the show's multiverse. (Zalif is the singular form of mulefa, according to the source material.) EW exclusively presents the first look at these majestic (and adorable!) characters, rendered by the folks at visual effects company Framestore.
Good morning! I wish the circumstances were better, but it’s so nice to see so many familiar avatars. Oh, and hello to the Blue subscribers in the front row. I know Twitter would have appreciated your support. We’re gathered here today, of course, to remember our beloved social media platform. Twitter, as we knew it, passed from this earthly realm on October 27th, the day that a billionaire with terrible ideas and a worse sense of humor purchased it.
