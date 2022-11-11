SHAC Success

The Peebles Lady Indians volleyball team finished first in Division II (Small School) of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with a conference record of 12-1. Front row, from left, Lily Trantow, Shaelin Trantow, Lainee Barr, MaRhea Unger, Amber Scott, Myah James, Rylee Barr, Ellie Stephens, Aiva Brumley and Aleah Purcell; Back row, from left, Ella Richards, Kennedy Dick, Angel Gray, Caydence Carroll, Abigail Smalley, Summer Bird, Ashlyn Abbott, Kaylee Acton, Darby Mills, Baylie Johnston and Kaelyn Musser.

The North Adams Lady Devils girls soccer teams finished second in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with a 6-1 conference record. Front row, from left, Jaida Mason, Olivia Wright, Luvi Rhoades and Hannah Hesler; Middle row, from left, Raylan Eldridge, Kensley Cornette, Julia Wagner, Kenlie Jones and Carlee Garrison; Back row, from left, Madi Hesler, Hunter Grooms, Tatum Grooms, Harley Brand, Laney Ruckel and Emmy Holt.

The North Adams Green Devils boys soccer team finished second in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with a 5-1-1 conference record. Front row, from left, Cayden Hesler, Kaleb Eldridge, Ryan Reed, Allen Wilson, Gage White, Preston Call and Hunter Brown; Middle row, from left, Dylan Mullenix, R2 Dunkin, Colin Tolle, Michael Mullinex, Dalton Pence, Kyser Fannin and Beau Hesler; Back row, from left, Tyler Reed, Zyshaun Hall, Emil Aagaard, Trey Hoop, Cody Hesler, Cameron McCann and Coach Kirk Bunn. Absent from picture - Tyler Richendollar.