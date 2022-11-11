ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine, rain, and snow all possible Monday

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. TOMORROW: Monday brings us our next chance for wintry precipitation. This system will arrive tomorrow afternoon. First, it will start out as a cold rain, moving into western Arkansas, and continuing to push east. Temperatures will likely be cold enough, mainly across northwestern Arkansas and into the higher elevation areas, to see some light snow and sleet mixed in with the cold rain, very similar to what we saw Friday night. The chance for wintry precipitation will be lesser in central Arkansas, however, it does look like we could see some light snow mixed in with our cold rain. However, since it is early in the season, the ground is still fairly warm, so there will likely not be any major impacts for this wintry mix. Elevated and grassy surfaces could see some light accumulation, mainly across northern Arkansas and higher elevation areas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Snowflakes possible for north Arkansas Friday night. Sunny & cold for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cool rain showers pick up once more this evening & tonight from ~7pm to midnight for central Arkansas. Temperatures cool to the 40s by 8pm and 30s after midnight. North Arkansas has a shot for some snowflakes and sleet mixed in the cold rain tonight into early Saturday morning. NWA Arkansas could see a little wintry mix transition around 9pm with north central Arkansas, including Mountain Home and Mountain View, around 11pm and northeast Arkansas after midnight through 3am.
ARKANSAS STATE
South Arkansas weather will turn wetter and much cooler this weekend

South Arkansas residents may expect a big turn in the weather in the coming hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Four State region from the west through the day today. Magnolia's high temperature will reach near 65 today. The chance of rain is 80 percent.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
KENTUCKY STATE
Cold front expected Thursday, no warm weather for 7 days

A cold front is projected to reach the Twin Lakes Area Thursday evening, bringing the potential of isolated thunderstorms to the area for the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, Thursday’s expected high of 74 is the last time the area will see warm weather for the next seven days, however, despite the chance for isolated thunderstorms, no other hazardous weather is expected at this time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction

ARKANSAS STATE
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS, AR
North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

STUTTGART, AR

