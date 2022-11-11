Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine, rain, and snow all possible Monday
TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. TOMORROW: Monday brings us our next chance for wintry precipitation. This system will arrive tomorrow afternoon. First, it will start out as a cold rain, moving into western Arkansas, and continuing to push east. Temperatures will likely be cold enough, mainly across northwestern Arkansas and into the higher elevation areas, to see some light snow and sleet mixed in with the cold rain, very similar to what we saw Friday night. The chance for wintry precipitation will be lesser in central Arkansas, however, it does look like we could see some light snow mixed in with our cold rain. However, since it is early in the season, the ground is still fairly warm, so there will likely not be any major impacts for this wintry mix. Elevated and grassy surfaces could see some light accumulation, mainly across northern Arkansas and higher elevation areas.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Snowflakes possible for north Arkansas Friday night. Sunny & cold for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Cool rain showers pick up once more this evening & tonight from ~7pm to midnight for central Arkansas. Temperatures cool to the 40s by 8pm and 30s after midnight. North Arkansas has a shot for some snowflakes and sleet mixed in the cold rain tonight into early Saturday morning. NWA Arkansas could see a little wintry mix transition around 9pm with north central Arkansas, including Mountain Home and Mountain View, around 11pm and northeast Arkansas after midnight through 3am.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas weather will turn wetter and much cooler this weekend
South Arkansas residents may expect a big turn in the weather in the coming hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Four State region from the west through the day today. Magnolia's high temperature will reach near 65 today. The chance of rain is 80 percent.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder weather is here and rain is coming … and a little snow
Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, and they will not get out of the 50s during the day. Little Rock will likely have its high temperature around Noon …59°. Parts of NW & North Arkansas have already seen some rain. Central Arkansas has a small chance of rain today, but tonight the chance of rain will be dramatically higher.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
Big Cold Front & Freezing Temperatures Coming to Arkansas This Weekend
Get ready for a very cold weekend this weekend where the days will be chilly and the nights will be freezing, seriously... as in freezing and below-freezing temperatures. The forecast for the cold weather this weekend November, 11 through November, 13 across Arkansas looks like this... Northern Portions of Arkansas:...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & warm today; a strong cold front passes through tomorrow
From the 50s this morning to the 70s this afternoon with a sunny sky. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 76°. A strong cold front tomorrow morning will bring a chance of rain tomorrow and cold, freezing weather this weekend. If moisture gets into North Arkansas Friday...
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
KTLO
Cold front expected Thursday, no warm weather for 7 days
A cold front is projected to reach the Twin Lakes Area Thursday evening, bringing the potential of isolated thunderstorms to the area for the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, Thursday’s expected high of 74 is the last time the area will see warm weather for the next seven days, however, despite the chance for isolated thunderstorms, no other hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
KARK
KARK 4 signal back to full strength following Friday morning power issues
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The signal for KARK 4 has returned to full strength after a power outage on Shinall Mountain Friday morning impacted the transmission. As a safety measure, KARK 4 was moved to a reduced-power backup to keep our signal going to as many viewers as possible.
Reminder: Interstate-30 weekend lane closures
If you plan on cruising on Interstate-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend, you may want to leave a little bit earlier.
onlyinark.com
2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction
A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights
One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
