thedesertreview.com
Mariachi Night fills Brawley with music and aficionados
EL CENTRO — The Brawley Cattle Call Mariachi Night featured amateur and professional musicians that drew a festive crowd celebrating Mexican music reflecting on the struggles and joys of life, Wednesday, November 9. “This is the first time we have seniors sing tonight,” said Max Reyes, chairman of Mariachi...
holtvilletribune.com
Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By
BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
thedesertreview.com
Brawley Cattle Call Parade celebrates "Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams"
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Parade attracted a crowd that lined both sides of the 1.5 mile street parade route stretching from Western Avenue towards Palm Avenue on the east side of the city Saturday, November 12. About 100 marching participants drew cheers and applause from the audience.
thedesertreview.com
Community groups teach youth at annual STEAM Festival
IMPERIAL — The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) Curriculum & Instruction Department held its annual Science, Technology, Arts, and Math (STEAM) Festival Tuesday, November 8. The purpose of the ICOE STEAM Festival is to have students of Imperial County participate in STEAM-centered activities to get their creative minds...
Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison. The post Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
No surprises in Imperial Valley's voting choices
IMPERIAL COUNTY — As the election department of Imperial County continues to count votes – vote by mail ballots are legal if postmarked by November 8 – the numbers are settling down giving us the likely winners by print deadline Monday. There were no surprises as the County voted along the lines of the whole state, ensuring a Democratic party line-up for all state offices and for state and federal representatives. All state judges have insurmountable leads for staying in office.
Labor rights caravan in Imperial County
Community-based organizations and state agencies to announce the labor rights caravan and week of action in Imperial County. The post Labor rights caravan in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school
Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library
EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro honors veterans in moving ceremony
EL CENTRO - El Centro held a Veterans Day ceremony at Bucklin Park Friday, Nov. 11, filled with veterans in decorated service jackets, families, and people filled with gratitude for those who fought for freedom. Patriotic music wafted across the park as the program began at 11 a.m. until Mayor...
kyma.com
Local Veterans locked out of healthcare
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
thedesertreview.com
Curtain closes on Volleyball 2022
EL CENTRO — Volleyball season for the 2022 session finally concluded last week with state championship tournament losses by Imperial Tuesday, November 8 and Holtville Thursday, November 10. Central was the other surviving squad that had a deep post-season run until the Lady Spartans were ousted in the CIF...
Brawley, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
thedesertreview.com
Cattle Call Chili Cook-off returns for evening fun
BRAWLEY — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley welcomed back the annual Chili Cook-Off the evening of Saturday, November 7 to get Cattle Call Week started. The Chili cook-off began as the sun was setting behind Main Street in Brawley next to the Plaza Park and City Hall. Brawley Chamber of Commerce CEO Ramiro Urias anticipated an increase in attendance from last year.
Person shot on third street in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said one person was shot Monday morning on Third Street near Avenue A. The post Person shot on third street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds
A fire broke out inside a house located in the 600 block of South Main Street. The post South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a trespass on private property. The post Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens appeared first on KYMA.
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona
PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
