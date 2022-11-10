IMPERIAL COUNTY — As the election department of Imperial County continues to count votes – vote by mail ballots are legal if postmarked by November 8 – the numbers are settling down giving us the likely winners by print deadline Monday. There were no surprises as the County voted along the lines of the whole state, ensuring a Democratic party line-up for all state offices and for state and federal representatives. All state judges have insurmountable leads for staying in office.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO