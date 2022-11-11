ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Keith Allen Funt obituary 1958~2022

We are sad to announce the passing of Keith Allen Funt of Gardeners, PA. He died at his home on October 14, 2022 at the age of 63. He was born in Gettysburg on December 15, 1958 to Dorothy and Sterling Funt, who predeceased him. He grew up on a...
