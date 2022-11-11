Read full article on original website
Related
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Meets With Governor-Elect Wes Moore At State House In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Following Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Governor Larry Hogan today met with Governor-Elect Wes Moore to discuss the smooth and orderly transition to the incoming administration. Following a private meeting in the governor’s office at the State House in Annapolis, the governor and governor-elect took questions from the media.
Real News Network
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
'Thank you for your leadership': Wes Moore meets with Gov. Hogan as he prepares to take over
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday met with Wes Moore, the projected winner of the state's gubernatorial race. The outgoing governor described their meeting as very a "productive and personal conversation".The pressure is lifting off Governor Hogan as he prepares to pass the torch and responsibilities to Moore."I told him that our entire administration is going to do everything we possibly can to not only ensure the peaceful transition of power but to ensure that we can help them get up to speed," Governor Hogan said. In their first meeting since the election, Governor Hogan told Moore...
Xfinity Internet Speed & Plans in Maryland
The state of Maryland is home to about 6 million people (2021), which means that all of these people would have internet needs that have to be catered to. Lucky for the population of Maryland, several Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are operating in the area that offer phenomenal internet services. Xfinity is one of these providers that offers blazing-fast internet speed all over the country, including Maryland.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
Bay Net
Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Maryland
– The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area. The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Stafford, King George, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 569 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
MD public school football playoffs 2nd round coverage
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of Maryland teams in Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland. Game of the Week: 4A – No. 4 Einstein at No. 1 Blair 4A – No. 3 seed Laurel at No. 2 seed Paint Branch 4A – No. 7 Gaithersburg at No. 3 Churchill 3A – […]
wypr.org
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
WTOP
Marylanders vote to legalize recreational marijuana, what to expect next
Beginning July 1, 2023, smoking, possessing and growing marijuana will be legal in Maryland for adults 21 and over. Once in effect, those 21 and over can legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana. More than 1.5 ounces but less than 2.5 ounces will result in a civil fine of up to $250.
foxbaltimore.com
BetMGM opens sports betting pre-registration in Maryland
MARYLAND (7News) — Sports betting is expected to be made legal in Maryland this month and a number of casinos are launching sportsbooks, which are only available in person for anyone over the age of 21. The launch of Maryland sports betting will complement recent BetMGM additions in the DMV area like the launch of a retail sportsbook at MGM National Harbor, a partnership with the Washington Nationals, and becoming the first official gaming partner for the Baltimore Ravens.
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
Nottingham MD
Freeze Warning issued for Baltimore area
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Baltimore area. The warning will be in effect for Baltimore County, Harford County, Baltimore City, and much of central Maryland from midnight through 9 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. Sub-freezing temperatures of around 28 to 32 degrees...
foxbaltimore.com
Colder Temps To Start The Week; Rain Moves In Tuesday In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A big drop in temps to kick off the week. Our winter-like cold air mass is here and it will be sticking around for a while. Get the yardwork done today before our next weather maker brings rain to the area. An area of low pressure...
Comments / 0