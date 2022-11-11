Read full article on original website
Juvenile in custody after loaded gun found at elementary/middle school, says source
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A juvenile has been taken into custody after a loaded gun was found at an elementary/middle school in Baltimore City, a police source tells FOX45 News. The gun was found at North Bend Elementary/Middle School, according to the source. "Its extremely concerning anytime a student is...
Baltimore County Police investigating homicide of homeless man in Essex, say sources
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are investigating a homicide in Essex. Sources close to the investigation say the victim was homeless. Police say that officers went to the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard at about 1:20 a.m. on November 8 for a report of a cardiac arrest.
13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died, and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
BCPD: 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder in connection to Middle River shooting
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Saturday in Middle River, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of Berliner...
Help Baltimore County Police solve October 2022 homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public's help solving an October 2022 homicide. On October 2, at about 2:30 a.m., Baltimore County Police Officers responded to the 4500 block of Brightwater Ct., after receiving reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers located 40-year-old...
Driver slashed by knife during road rage incident in Edgewater, police say
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — An irate driver slashed at a man's neck with a knife during a road rage incident Saturday in Edgewater, Anne Arundel police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. Saturday to the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East after a report of an assault.
Victim's family outraged after squeegee kid charged in fatal shooting gets plea deal
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds will enter a plea deal, according to the boy's attorney. Attorney Warren Brown told FOX45 News that the boy would plead guilty to manslaughter and have the case sent to juvenile court. “We have an agreement....
Lawyers for squeegee kid accused of murder dispute key points of victim's family's account
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Defense attorneys for a squeegee kid accused of killing a driver in July disputed the victim's family's account of what happened on the day of the fatal shooting. Attorneys Warren Brown and J. Wyndal Gordon held a news conference Monday announcing they reached a plea agreement...
Activist speaks out on shortage programs for mental health of teenagers in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some of Baltimore's youngest residents are the city's most violent criminals. "It's not normal behavior for a 14 and 15-year-old to kill each other," said Activist Kinji Scott. Scott formerly chaired Maryland's Juvenile Justice Coalition and has long tried and failed to convince lawmakers to mandate...
Fatal road rage incident remains under investigation in Howard County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal road rage incident in Howard County remains under investigation, and now, police are asking for the publics help. On Sunday, January 30, 2022, 42-year-old Charles Harrison Marks, IV, was killed in the fatal shooting in Elkridge. Police said just after 3:30 p.m., Marks was...
Police report details moments before illegal dirt biker shooting
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search is on for the rider of an illegal dirt bike after police say the rider shot at someone in downtown Baltimore. That shooting happened in city councilman Zeke Cohen in the area that Cohen represents, which is district 1. He and councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, who represents district 5, is also looking for action from police.
12 injured after explosion at Gaithersburg, Md. apartment building, officials say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Twelve people were injured in a Wednesday morning explosion at a Gaithersburg, Md. apartment building, which sits across the street from Brown Station Elementary School, fire officials confirmed. Officials said out of the injured, 10 people were hospitalized with mild to moderate injuries and two...
Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
Mayor disagrees with Reynold's family claim about squeegee enforcement
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the family of Timothy Reynolds broke their silence Monday, the Mayor of Baltimore was just two blocks away hosting an unrelated press conference. "They failed my family," said one family member. The family told FOX45 News they believe Reynold's death could have been prevented...
Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
Body-worn camera video released of fatal crash that left Baltimore teen dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released officer-worn body camera video from a crash last month that left a teenager from Baltimore dead. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. October 8. According to investigators, officers in northwest Baltimore began following a black Honda CR-V. The CR-V...
Baltimore police find 2-year-old girl taken by mother in custody dispute
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Aubrey Griffin has been found safe, Baltimore police said. Her mother, Biacha Griffin, is still at large. Baltimore police are asking for the public's help to find a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her mother in a custody dispute. Aubrey Griffin was reported missing...
Northeast Baltimore barricade situation ends, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: A spokesperson for Baltimore City Police says the barricade situation has ended. Officials say the suspect left the location without incident. Baltimore City Police say their SWAT team and crisis negotiators are at the scene of an incident in northeast Baltimore. The incident has led...
Critic says pattern developing - 'Marilyn Mosby doesn't give a hoot about victims'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Family members of homicide victim Timothy Reynolds insist they've been victimized again, leading one critic to say that a pattern appears to be developing in the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office. "The state's attorney took an oath to fight for the victim, and the victim is...
City refuses to reimburse residents who lost everything after sinkhole swallows their home
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents whose homes were swallowed in the massive sinkhole that formed in East Baltimore last July have finally heard back from the city, although, it's not the response they were hoping for. After insurance denied their claims months ago, now the city has too. Residents said...
