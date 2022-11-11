ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died, and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
Help Baltimore County Police solve October 2022 homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public's help solving an October 2022 homicide. On October 2, at about 2:30 a.m., Baltimore County Police Officers responded to the 4500 block of Brightwater Ct., after receiving reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers located 40-year-old...
Police report details moments before illegal dirt biker shooting

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search is on for the rider of an illegal dirt bike after police say the rider shot at someone in downtown Baltimore. That shooting happened in city councilman Zeke Cohen in the area that Cohen represents, which is district 1. He and councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, who represents district 5, is also looking for action from police.
Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
Mayor disagrees with Reynold's family claim about squeegee enforcement

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the family of Timothy Reynolds broke their silence Monday, the Mayor of Baltimore was just two blocks away hosting an unrelated press conference. "They failed my family," said one family member. The family told FOX45 News they believe Reynold's death could have been prevented...
Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
Body-worn camera video released of fatal crash that left Baltimore teen dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released officer-worn body camera video from a crash last month that left a teenager from Baltimore dead. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. October 8. According to investigators, officers in northwest Baltimore began following a black Honda CR-V. The CR-V...
Northeast Baltimore barricade situation ends, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: A spokesperson for Baltimore City Police says the barricade situation has ended. Officials say the suspect left the location without incident. Baltimore City Police say their SWAT team and crisis negotiators are at the scene of an incident in northeast Baltimore. The incident has led...
