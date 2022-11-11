ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
The Desert Sun

Comedian Gallagher, known for smashing watermelons, dies in Palm Springs at 76

Gallagher, a comedian known for his observational and prop comedy, which included smashing watermelons on stage, died Friday at 76, his longtime manager confirmed. The comedian died surrounded by his family in Palm Springs after a "short health battle," former manager Craig Marquardo said in a statement Friday to USA TODAY. Gallagher has previously suffered several heart attacks, Marquardo added.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Dad John After His Death At 89: ‘Love You Till The End Of Time’

John Aniston died at age 89 on Thursday, November 11. His daughter Jennifer Aniston mourned his loss with a series of photos of the two of them over the years on her Instagram on Monday, November 14. Jen paid tribute to her “Sweet papa” with a touching caption. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain,” she wrote.

