John Aniston died at age 89 on Thursday, November 11. His daughter Jennifer Aniston mourned his loss with a series of photos of the two of them over the years on her Instagram on Monday, November 14. Jen paid tribute to her “Sweet papa” with a touching caption. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain,” she wrote.

8 MINUTES AGO