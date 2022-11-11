Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
What's wrong with the Warriors? Declining Klay Thompson, dreadful James Wiseman are major part of Golden State's growing problems
They're 4-7 and the only defending champion to ever open the season with an 0-6 record on the road. Stephen Curry looks as brilliant as ever, but the pieces around him are crumbling. Here's why the Warriors have come out so slow — and whether it's time for Golden State...
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Kevin Durant reacts to Steph Curry's fiery closing sequence vs. Cavs on Friday
After scoring a season-high 47 points to snap the Golden State Warriors’ losing streak with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Steph Curry picked up right where he left off on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite getting into foul trouble, Curry showed no signs of slowing...
Steph Curry Just Made NBA History
Steph Curry continued his streak of making at least one three-pointer (for the 200th straight regular season game) in Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green says Celtics fans called him the N-word during the 2022 NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said in a new interview that Boston Celtics fans called him the N-word during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Green said he was "rattled" by the experience, which he felt was dehumanizing. Green made an appearance on "Unfiltered with Complex Sports" this...
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
A lot of NBA fans forget players who played for the Golden State Warriors.
NBC Sports
Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return
Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s IG message as struggles continue in another road loss
The Golden State Warriors haven’t found it easy at all to defend the championship they shed blood and tears for. A 122-115 defeat to the Sacramento Kings that knocked the Warriors to 5-8 on the season, keeping them winless (0-7) on the road thus far. And at the heart of the reigning champion’s struggles is the uncharacteristic inability of ballyhooed sharpshooter Klay Thompson to put the ball into the hoop from long range.
NBC Sports
Sonya Curry reveals Klay thanked her for uplifting IG comment
Mothers tend to know best, even when they aren’t your own. Klay Thompson learned that in the best way after Sonya Curry, mother of his teammate Steph Curry, offered him some heartfelt advice during a tough time last month. In a recent appearance on the “Your Mom” podcast, Sonya...
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid's career-high 59 points send Sixers past Jazz
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. A night after carrying the Sixers to a solid 121-109 win over Atlanta with 42 points, Embiid...
Albany Herald
Bucks out to avenge first loss of year against Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will seek a little payback on Monday when they host the Atlanta Hawks, the team that tagged them with their first loss of the season. Milwaukee won its first nine games, one of them coming against Atlanta, before the Hawks tripped the Bucks last Monday. Since then Milwaukee has split two games, including a 111-93 loss to San Antonio on Friday, while Atlanta has lost two of three, including Saturday's 121-109 defeat to Philadelphia.
Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De'Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4. Sabonis also had eight assists. Keegan Murray had 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Kevin Huerter made four 3s and scored 17 points and Malik Monk added 12 points off the bench for the Kings. Stephen Curry scored 27 points for the Warriors. He had 47...
Stephen Curry, Warriors hit franchise rock bottom not seen in 33 years
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made history on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, it isn’t exactly the kind of record they would be proud of. The Warriors lost to the Kings, 122-115, to drop to 5-8 on the season. It is their sixth defeat in their last eight games, and making matters even worse, they are now 0-7 on the road this campaign. According to NBA on ESPN, it is the first time in 33 years since the Dubs started the year without a road win in seven tries.
Comments / 0