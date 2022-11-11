ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return

Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s IG message as struggles continue in another road loss

The Golden State Warriors haven’t found it easy at all to defend the championship they shed blood and tears for. A 122-115 defeat to the Sacramento Kings that knocked the Warriors to 5-8 on the season, keeping them winless (0-7) on the road thus far. And at the heart of the reigning champion’s struggles is the uncharacteristic inability of ballyhooed sharpshooter Klay Thompson to put the ball into the hoop from long range.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Sonya Curry reveals Klay thanked her for uplifting IG comment

Mothers tend to know best, even when they aren’t your own. Klay Thompson learned that in the best way after Sonya Curry, mother of his teammate Steph Curry, offered him some heartfelt advice during a tough time last month. In a recent appearance on the “Your Mom” podcast, Sonya...
CBS Sacramento

Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De'Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4. Sabonis also had eight assists. Keegan Murray had 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Kevin Huerter made four 3s and scored 17 points and Malik Monk added 12 points off the bench for the Kings. Stephen Curry scored 27 points for the Warriors. He had 47...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors hit franchise rock bottom not seen in 33 years

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made history on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, it isn’t exactly the kind of record they would be proud of. The Warriors lost to the Kings, 122-115, to drop to 5-8 on the season. It is their sixth defeat in their last eight games, and making matters even worse, they are now 0-7 on the road this campaign. According to NBA on ESPN, it is the first time in 33 years since the Dubs started the year without a road win in seven tries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr confident that red-hot Steph has 'never been better'

Just when you think Steph Curry already hit his peak, he still finds a way to elevate his play. In the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Curry scored a whopping 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from 3-point range, continuing a recent hot stretch that has rivaled even the best performances of his career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

