North Carolina Beach Turns Into Jellyfish Swamp as Thousands Wash Up
Cannonball jellyfish can wash up en masse due to seasonal population blooms, resulting in thousands being seen on beaches.
WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Massive Shark Lurking Beneath Group of Surfers
Ewa Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Hawaii, but with these pristine views always comes the possibility of a shark lurking underneath. That’s exactly what happened on October 19, when a man named Lewis Watson was flying his drone over the beach on Oahu when he noticed a huge shark swimming near a surfer.
Good News Network
Watch the Incredible Moment a Sea Lion Swam up to Snorkeling Teen–And Hugged Him: ‘It Felt So Euphoric’
A 15-year-old experienced the wildlife moment of a lifetime while on summer vacation. Ethan Becker was snorkeling with his dad Chuck when they spotted a sea lion heading straight toward them. Chuck got out his underwater camera and began recording after he realized his son was in no danger and...
allthatsinteresting.com
World War II ‘Ghost Boat’ Revealed In Drought-Stricken California Lake, Leaving Experts Baffled
This Higgins boat was used for amphibious landings and has a well-documented military history — but it remains unclear how it wound up at the bottom of Lake Shasta. As many regions in the western United States face ongoing droughts, a number of objects that once lurked beneath the surfaces of lakes and rivers are revealing themselves to the world. And now, an old, rusted boat used during World War II has inexplicably been found in a lake in Northern California.
iheart.com
Video: Legendary Lake Monster Ogopogo Photographed by Canadian Couple?
A couple sailing on Canada's Okanagan Lake captured a remarkably clear photograph of a strange anomaly in the water that some suspect could be the site's resident 'monster' known as Ogopogo. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred in mid-October as Dale and Colleen Hanchar were out on their boat with their friend Myrna Germaine Brown. Their proverbial pleasure cruise took an unusual turn when they noticed something odd had emerged from the water off in the distance. Concerned that the curious object could be a hazard to other boaters, Dale promptly steered the vessel towards the oddity, while Colleen prepared to photograph whatever the weird thing was.
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
World’s largest iceberg is getting swept away from Antarctica to its doom, satellite image shows
A new satellite image shows that the world's largest iceberg, A-76A, has entered the Drake Passage, a waterway that contains a fast-moving ocean current that will send the mighty berg on a one-way trip to its watery grave.
‘It was giving me a hug’: video captures rare giant octopus encounter
Canadian diver captures footage of the cephalopod drawing closer and closer until it fully embraces her
New 'oasis of life' filled with ravenous sharks is found hiding beneath Maldives ocean
The sharks are following micronekton, which travel from the surface to the depths at dawn.
'Spectacular' and bizarre ocean creatures (like stilt-walking fish) found living near deep-sea volcanoes
Light-up fish and ancient volcanic structures are among the discoveries of a new expedition to map the remote Cocos Islands in the Indian Ocean.
WATCH: Unbelievably Lucky Kayaker Gets Pummeled by Waves, Lands Safely on Jagged Rocks
A wild outdoors video shares the moment that a kayaker gets absolutely pummeled by waves. The clip puts us all on the edge of our seats holding our breaths. We are certain the video will end in tragedy as we watch the waves shake up the kayaker and his vessel are thrown about in the water, headed right towards an island of jagged rocks.
Octopuses Caught on Camera Slinging Shells at One Another in Bizarre Battle: VIDEO
The goings on beneath the surface of the ocean largely remain a mystery. Scientists believe they have a relatively firm grasp on certain species, such as the octopus, but a mere 5% of the ocean has been explored by humans. Who’s to say what’s “normal” when it comes to the countless fish and other creatures of the sea?
marlinmag.com
Cape Verde Super-Grander Landed
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Cape Verde is well-known in sport-fishing circles for outstanding blue marlin fishing, for both numbers and big fish. Might as well add one more accolade...
