A couple sailing on Canada's Okanagan Lake captured a remarkably clear photograph of a strange anomaly in the water that some suspect could be the site's resident 'monster' known as Ogopogo. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred in mid-October as Dale and Colleen Hanchar were out on their boat with their friend Myrna Germaine Brown. Their proverbial pleasure cruise took an unusual turn when they noticed something odd had emerged from the water off in the distance. Concerned that the curious object could be a hazard to other boaters, Dale promptly steered the vessel towards the oddity, while Colleen prepared to photograph whatever the weird thing was.

11 DAYS AGO