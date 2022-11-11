Nearly 100 players are vying for a spot on Colorado's first professional women's ultimate frisbee team. A men's professional ultimate frisbee team, the Colorado Summit, formed one year ago. Now women are taking a toss at pro Frisbee. "This is the very first tryout for the very first team and so this is a part of history," said team founder and player Betsy Basch.The Colorado Alpenglow will join 7 other teams in the Western Ultimate League. While we might think of frisbee as a casual backyard game, many of these players have years of competitive experience in college and...

DENVER, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO