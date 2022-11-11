Andy Cohen’s Family Is Bursting With Love for the TV Host! Meet His Parents and Sister Emily

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Late-night host Andy Cohen is a favorite among reality TV viewers for always dishing out hard-hitting questions and bringing the laughs. Away from the cameras, he is a dedicated son, brother and father who enjoys quality time with his loved ones. Keep scrolling to meet the star’s family.

Who Are Andy Cohen’s Parents?

The Real Housewives executive producer was born to Evelyn and Lou Cohen in Missouri in 1968. After graduating from Clayton High School and attending Boston University, Andy began working at CBS News as an intern and later as a producer. In the ‘80s, Andy came out as gay to his parents, something that helped him form an even tighter bond with his mom.

“It definitely brought us closer,” the radio host told People in December 2021. “She’d found a letter I wrote to someone in which I expressed my fear about telling more people I was gay. She thinks I left it out on purpose so she would find it. She confronted me about it, and I told her I was gay. We both started crying, and it was very emotional.”

Courtesy of Andy Cohen/Instagram

Much like Andy, Evelyn has a great sense of humor. She made an unforgettable comment during the emotional moment that stuck with him after all these years.

“But moments later she said, ‘I probably would’ve hated your wife anyway.’ It was so funny and so true,” Andy recalled.

As he set his sights on a career in front of the camera, he had both Evelyn and Lou in his corner rooting for his success. In the early 2000s, he became a popular face on Bravo as the executive producer and host of numerous series. His parents have even made cameos on Watch What Happens Live over the years.

In July 2021, Evelyn and Lou joined their son on the program to play a game where they recited iconic lines from the Real Housewives franchise. Fans couldn’t get enough of the Cohen family and their hilarious antics on the show. In November 2022, Andy shared a touching Instagram tribute dedicated to his father to celebrate his milestone 90th birthday.

“My dad is 90 today!! Happy Birthday, Mr. Lou!” he captioned a set of family photos. “He is a great role model, kind, calm, fair, flirty and smart!”

Who Is Andy Cohen’s Sister, Emily Rosenfeld?

Andy is incredibly close to his younger sister, Emily Rosenfeld. In fact, when he became a dad, he credited his only sibling for helping him navigate his life as a single father.

“She lives in St. Louis. She’s a mother of two,” he told Today viewers in November 2022. “I’m in the TV world. You know, a lot of things that I have going on in my life are not things she could inform my decisions on. But she’s been a really great sounding board for me about parenting. And these are conversations that we weren’t having when she was going through it because I couldn’t relate whatsoever. I really value her opinion. She’s a smart, steady voice.”

While Emily prefers to stay out of the spotlight, the Emmy winner did give her a sweet shout-out on Instagram in October 2013. He posted an adorable photo with Emily from the early days of their childhood, beaming at the camera. Decades later, they are still best friends.

How Many Children Does Andy Cohen Have?

Andy is a father of two. He welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate in February 2019. The Top Chef producer became a dad for the second time with the arrival of his daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, in April 2022. While Andy has received endless support from his friends and family throughout his journey to fatherhood, he did reveal one criticism his mom and sister shared over his social media usage.

“My mom is getting on me,” the doting dad admitted during a 2020 appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “She’s saying I’m posting too much of Ben. She’s like, ‘You can’t do this, he didn’t choose this.’ My sister is getting at me. And I’m like, ‘But he’s so cute! I can’t handle it!’”

Andy has continued to share photos of his little ones on social media. He brought Lucy along to BravoCon in October 2022, snapping the cutest photos with her backstage. The TV personality’s bestie Anderson Cooper often brings his two kids, Wyatt and Sebastian, over for playdates in New York City.