actiontourguide.com

Does 17-Mile Drive Go Through Pebble Beach?

17-Mile Drive is a 17-mile loop that takes you through Pebble Beach before depositing you back on the highway or in the nearby towns of Carmel or Pacific Grove. In fact, the first 17-Mile Drive tours were specifically created to attract rich people to the community, and are designed to showcase the best that Pebble Beach has to offer. Though Pebble Beach is a private gated community, nonresidents are welcome to take the drive after paying a toll of $11.25 per vehicle. Today, 17-Mile Drive attracts more tourists than potential land buyers, and it’s easy to see why when you’re driving along the gorgeous coast.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Bay Half Marathon makes its return from a three-year hiatus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): The sun was shining down on the Monterey Bay on Sunday morning for good reason. After three years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Monterey Bay Half Marathon returned to Monterey and Pacific Grove. The race has only ran once in a five year span. In 2018, the event was canceled The post Monterey Bay Half Marathon makes its return from a three-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Red ribbon cut as Phil’s Fish Market reopens in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — On Monday, Phil’s Fish Market had a grand opening for its new location on Merritt Street, in Castroville. The original location had been in Moss landing for more than 20 years but had to close after the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease due to an expansion project.
CASTROVILLE, CA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Monterey, California

When most people think of cities in California, they think of Los Angeles or San Francisco. But they’re missing a whole section of California that too often gets overlooked. Los Angeles may be an exciting Southern California spot, filled with movie magic and theme park destinations, and San Francisco may be a bustling business hub in Northern California, but what about the Central Coast?
MONTEREY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved

Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
WATSONVILLE, CA
actiontourguide.com

What Should You Not Miss on the Pacific Coast Highway?

There are plenty of places along the PCH that you really shouldn’t miss, but if we had to pick one spot to recommend for your Pacific Coast Highway road trip, it would be Big Sur. In between the Monterey and San Luis Obispo areas is a long stretch where the road is nestled between the mountains and some gorgeous seaside cliffs. Big Sur is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the western United States for a reason, and no drive down SR-1 is complete without a leisurely trip through its winding cliffside roads. However, there are plenty of other spots where you should really take your time as well.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey professor chases second tournament title on 'Jeopardy!'

MONTEREY, Calif. — Sam Buttrey returns to the "Jeopardy!" stage on Monday when the Tournament of Champions finals begins. (Previous coverage in video above.) Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, secured his spot in the finals after winning in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 10.
MONTEREY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
padailypost.com

Lehigh shuts down cement plant

The Lehigh Cement Plant and Quarry announced today (Nov. 14) that it is shutting down its cement plant in the hills above Los Altos after 83 years, but the company will continue its mining operations. Supervisor Joe Simitian — who has called on Santa Clara County to buy the 3,510-acre...
LOS ALTOS, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

KSCO Radio for Sale

Michael Zwerling has been in love with KSCO since he was a high school kid broadcasting Santa Cruz High On The Air in the mid1960s. As the station owner since 1991, he’s created a radio station that’s a voice for pretty much everyone. But now, at 71 —...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts

California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

