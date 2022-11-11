Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Monterey, California
When most people think of cities in California, they think of Los Angeles or San Francisco. But they’re missing a whole section of California that too often gets overlooked. Los Angeles may be an exciting Southern California spot, filled with movie magic and theme park destinations, and San Francisco may be a bustling business hub in Northern California, but what about the Central Coast?
‘Everyone else is pretending’: The only place for real Santa Maria barbecue
"Turn and burn, baby."
Monterey Bay Half Marathon makes its return from a three-year hiatus
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): The sun was shining down on the Monterey Bay on Sunday morning for good reason. After three years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Monterey Bay Half Marathon returned to Monterey and Pacific Grove. The race has only ran once in a five year span. In 2018, the event was canceled The post Monterey Bay Half Marathon makes its return from a three-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved
Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
tpgonlinedaily.com
KSCO Radio for Sale
Michael Zwerling has been in love with KSCO since he was a high school kid broadcasting Santa Cruz High On The Air in the mid1960s. As the station owner since 1991, he’s created a radio station that’s a voice for pretty much everyone. But now, at 71 —...
Overnight Hwy 101 lane closure in Arroyo Grande
On Monday evening November 14, there will be an overnight lane closure in Arroyo Grande, according to Caltrans.
KSBW.com
Monterey professor chases second tournament title on 'Jeopardy!'
MONTEREY, Calif. — Sam Buttrey returns to the "Jeopardy!" stage on Monday when the Tournament of Champions finals begins. (Previous coverage in video above.) Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, secured his spot in the finals after winning in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 10.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Dandy Sauce Co. hot sauces are born in Texas but made in Hollister
The idea for Dandy Sauce Co. was born when Mary Risavi decided to take a guided trip with musician and fly-fishing enthusiast Chuck Ragan, and he casually mentioned he used to co-own a hot sauce company. “I used to go fly-fishing when I lived in Colorado,” she said. “I feel...
KSBW.com
Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts
SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
peninsulapress.com
Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz
LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
North County business celebrates 60th anniversary
– Hidden Springs Tree Farm in Atascadero will be opening its gates for its 60th year in business this season. The farm provides a “classic choose-and-cut Christmas tree experience,” during the holiday season each year. The farm’s first crop of Monterey pine trees was planted on three acres...
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Cambria Christmas Market is reopening to the public after 2 years. Here’s what to expect
Find out when the popular SLO County holiday event will take place — and how to get tickets.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 30?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $608,385. The average price per square foot was $320.
Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm faced a few obstacles this year
Co-owner Carl Holloway said two days before Thanksgiving is the best time to get your tree. He added that’s when the crowds aren’t as big.
SLO homeowners saw sinking ground, cracked floors in 1990s. One couple guessed the culprit
“We don’t know how bad it’s going to get,” SLO resident Susan Leal said in 1991.
San Jose resident's election ballot found dumped in Santa Cruz Co. along with dozens of others
A representative from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said she believes up to two dozen ballots may have been found.
KSBW.com
Woman runs Monterey Bay Half Marathon months after suffering brain stroke
MONTEREY, Calif. — Carmella Cuva has never missed a Monterey Bay Half Marathon and 2022 was no exception despite facing a medical emergency months earlier. On January 11, 2022, Cuva suffered a brain stroke and lost her ability to walk, talk and eat. “To come from a place where...
lookout.co
‘I truly never thought I’d make it to this point’: Santa Cruz trans activist talks about challenges and thriving
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Reyes Morales Warne knew in middle school that he was trans. He had already told his parents that he was queer, but at age 12 he first he chose to come out as trans to his friends, before telling his family. He was surprised by his friends’ reaction. “They said, ‘No, you’re not trans,’” Warne recalled.
