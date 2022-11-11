ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

syvnews.com

Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Monterey, California

When most people think of cities in California, they think of Los Angeles or San Francisco. But they’re missing a whole section of California that too often gets overlooked. Los Angeles may be an exciting Southern California spot, filled with movie magic and theme park destinations, and San Francisco may be a bustling business hub in Northern California, but what about the Central Coast?
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Bay Half Marathon makes its return from a three-year hiatus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): The sun was shining down on the Monterey Bay on Sunday morning for good reason. After three years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Monterey Bay Half Marathon returned to Monterey and Pacific Grove. The race has only ran once in a five year span. In 2018, the event was canceled The post Monterey Bay Half Marathon makes its return from a three-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved

Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
WATSONVILLE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

KSCO Radio for Sale

Michael Zwerling has been in love with KSCO since he was a high school kid broadcasting Santa Cruz High On The Air in the mid1960s. As the station owner since 1991, he’s created a radio station that’s a voice for pretty much everyone. But now, at 71 —...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey professor chases second tournament title on 'Jeopardy!'

MONTEREY, Calif. — Sam Buttrey returns to the "Jeopardy!" stage on Monday when the Tournament of Champions finals begins. (Previous coverage in video above.) Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, secured his spot in the finals after winning in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 10.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts

SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
SALINAS, CA
peninsulapress.com

Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz

LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
lookout.co

‘I truly never thought I’d make it to this point’: Santa Cruz trans activist talks about challenges and thriving

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Reyes Morales Warne knew in middle school that he was trans. He had already told his parents that he was queer, but at age 12 he first he chose to come out as trans to his friends, before telling his family. He was surprised by his friends’ reaction. “They said, ‘No, you’re not trans,’” Warne recalled.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

