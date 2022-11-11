17-Mile Drive is a 17-mile loop that takes you through Pebble Beach before depositing you back on the highway or in the nearby towns of Carmel or Pacific Grove. In fact, the first 17-Mile Drive tours were specifically created to attract rich people to the community, and are designed to showcase the best that Pebble Beach has to offer. Though Pebble Beach is a private gated community, nonresidents are welcome to take the drive after paying a toll of $11.25 per vehicle. Today, 17-Mile Drive attracts more tourists than potential land buyers, and it’s easy to see why when you’re driving along the gorgeous coast.

