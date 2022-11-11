Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Gift Alternative Fair collects food, gift donations
CARBONDALE, IL — Choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife and providing meals and shelter for people in need. The 17th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will feature both local and international...
kbsi23.com
East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: 66th annual Lions Club Telethon of Stars
The Telethon of Stars is an annual family-friendly, fun-filled night of entertainment that raises money for local centers providing care for adults and children with disabilities. This year's telethon boasts numerous musical artists, dancers, recording artists and even Miss America 2022 — Emma Broyles. Tonight's event is being held...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah inviting citizens to get involved through boards and commissions
The City of Paducah is putting out the call for civic-minded citizens to get involved by serving on the various boards and commissions that help guide the community. There are more than two dozen boards and commissions that help shape the future of Paducah, including the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, the Planning Commission, and the Brooks Stadium Commission.
wpsdlocal6.com
Washington Street warming center opens, needs volunteers
PADUCAH — If you need a warm place to stay on cold nights or want to help this season, you can visit Washington Street Baptist Church's warming center. The church will host a walk-up warming center to house any person on nights when the lower temperature is 40° or below. The warming center is at 739 Washington St., a property next door to the main building.
wpsdlocal6.com
Union City, Tennessee students build 3D tornado in project on state hunger crisis
A group of Union City High School students in Tennessee designed a 3D tornado to represent the statewide "destructive tornado of hunger" for the fifth annual Canstruction Jr. Competition at Discovery Park of America. The Canstruction Jr. Competition is "an international charity competition where architects, engineers, students and others compete...
wpsdlocal6.com
The real man of 'Steele': Metropolis honors hometown veteran
The real man of "Steele" — that's how Metropolis, Illinois, city leaders and family members describe Pvt. John Marvin Steele, a WWII paratrooper. Metropolis is a city known as the home of Superman. But this Veterans Day, locals decided to celebrate a real-life hometown hero. Steele's remarkable story of...
wpsdlocal6.com
94-year-old singing Veteran wows patients, staff at Baptist Health Paducah
PADUCAH — At 10 a.m. on Veterans Day morning, staff and patients gathered around the entrance to Baptist Health Paducah, waiting patiently for Elmer Roberson to begin singing. Roberson held on to a small American Flag as he began singing in the silent room, belting out "God Bless America."
wpsdlocal6.com
East Calloway Elementary plans closure on Nov. 16 due to planned utility outage
MURRAY, KY — East Calloway Elementary School will be closed on Nov. 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. According to a release from school officials, they will not be making it a nontraditional instruction day. That means students won't be required to complete assignments.
KFVS12
Veterans Day events in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Residents in Paducah will be able to honor Veterans Day at several events on Friday, November 11. Sunrise Reveille at the foot of Broadway at approximately 6 a.m. Awards ceremony at 10 a.m. at Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza to honor the Patriot Award winner, the Distinguished...
wpsdlocal6.com
Todd Hill Orchestra back to perform at Clemens Fine Arts Center
PADUCAH — The 18-member Todd Hill Orchestra is back to perform as the featured artist in the Clemens Fine Arts Center 2022-23 season. The concert at West Kentucky Community and Technical College begins at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. The Todd Hill Orchestra has performed throughout the mid-south and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighs in on Murray State University open records request denial
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighed in on a local university using the First Amendment as an excuse to deny an open records request. This stems off of testimony provided by former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe during the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission's hearings for former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission to vote on Katterjohn demolition payment, new developments
PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners will vote to increase payment for Katterjohn Building demolition services up to $80,000 and approve multiple "city block" developments in a special called meeting. They board will vote to approve Change Order No. 1 with Mike Goode Excavating for demolition services of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signs with Kentucky
EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signed her National Letter of Intent Saturday afternoon to play collegiate golf at Kentucky. Brown did so in front of over 200 friends and family members in Eddyville. During her high school career, Brown won one regional championship and had three top-ten finishes...
wpsdlocal6.com
Families in Cairo, Illinois to receive fixing for Thanksgiving meals
CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf chose residents in Cairo, Illinois to receive 150 frozen turkeys along with fixing for Thanksgiving meals from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendonza and her staff. The food will be distributed to residents in Cairo, Illinois between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14...
kbsi23.com
6 firefighter recruits from Paducah graduate from first class of Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy
POWDERLY, Ky. (KBSI) – Six firefighter recruits from the Paducah Fire Department were among 26 participants who graduated as part of the Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy Class #1. Those from the Paducah Fire Department who graduated include Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott, and Michael...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cops & Kids Christmas event helps Williamson County families in need
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The annual Cops & Kids Christmas event intends to help families in need all over the Williamson County, Illinois area. Hosted by the Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197, the program is designed to unite local law enforcement and public safety employees with disadvantaged children for a special day of shopping. The selected families will shop for necessities, such as jackets, clothes, shoes, etc. that they are in dire need of. With the remaining funds, they can purchase toys or other gifts.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield lighted Christmas parade Nov. 26
The Mayfield Lions Club lighted Christmas parade will roll through town Saturday, Nov. 26. The parade begins at 5 p.m., lineup begins at 3 p.m. Participants will gather in front of Mayfield Middle School, at the intersection of Seventh and College streets. The parade will travel up Seventh Street, turn...
wpsdlocal6.com
1963 Birmingham church bombing survivor shares her story at WKCTC
PADUCAH — A survivor of the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, spoke at West Kentucky Community and Technical College Friday evening. The tragic incident was a catalyst to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Sarah Collins-Rudolph was inside the church when a bomb placed by the Ku Klux Klan went off.
Comments / 0