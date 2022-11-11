WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The annual Cops & Kids Christmas event intends to help families in need all over the Williamson County, Illinois area. Hosted by the Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197, the program is designed to unite local law enforcement and public safety employees with disadvantaged children for a special day of shopping. The selected families will shop for necessities, such as jackets, clothes, shoes, etc. that they are in dire need of. With the remaining funds, they can purchase toys or other gifts.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO