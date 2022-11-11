LAS VEGAS, N.V. — Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has resumed his role as the Colts' starting quarterback. Ryan, who returned to practice Thursday after missing the past two weeks because of a shoulder separation, took warmup snaps from starting center Ryan Kelly, then took the starter’s snaps in 7-on-7 and took the first reps again in 11-on-11, five days after new head coach Jeff Saturday said in his introductory press conference that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would be the starter again after an abysmal performance last week against New England.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO