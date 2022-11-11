Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
NBC Connecticut
Colts Legend Dwight Freeney Hilariously Answers If He Would've Taken Indy's HC Job
Dwight Freeney hilariously answers if he would've taken Colts' HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jim Irsay gave the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coaching job to Jeff Saturday. But what if the Colts owner had offered it up to a different member of the franchise's Ring of Honor?
Bears' Matt Eberflus: Jack Sanborn Interception ‘Game Changer' for Growth
How one play was 'game changer' for Sanborn's growth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn impressed his coaches and teammates with a solid performance in his first NFL start against the Dolphins last week. Start No. 2 was even better. Sanborn continued to show that he knows what...
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan starting over Sam Ehlinger for Colts in Raiders game
LAS VEGAS, N.V. — Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has resumed his role as the Colts' starting quarterback. Ryan, who returned to practice Thursday after missing the past two weeks because of a shoulder separation, took warmup snaps from starting center Ryan Kelly, then took the starter’s snaps in 7-on-7 and took the first reps again in 11-on-11, five days after new head coach Jeff Saturday said in his introductory press conference that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would be the starter again after an abysmal performance last week against New England.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 11
After the 10th full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the back half of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 10, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
5 takeaways from Colts' 25-20 win over the Raiders
What a whirlwind of a week has it been for the Indianapolis Colts. After surprising the NFL world by firing Frank Reich and hiring Jeff Saturday, the Colts went on the road to Las Vegas to win a 25-20 game over the Raiders. It’s just one game, but it appears...
NBC Sports
Report: Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday against advice of Chris Ballard, Pete Ward
The Jeff Saturday experiment officially begins in less than an hour. If Colts G.M. Chris Ballard had his way, it wouldn’t be. According to NFL Media, both Ballard and team president Pete Ward advised owner Jim Irsay to not hire Saturday. Per the report, Irsay was “hellbent” on making...
Yardbarker
Colts Announce Four Moves, Including Placing LB Shaquille Leonard On IR
In addition, the team is activating WR Ashton Dulin from injured reserve and elevating RB Jordan Wilkins and Nikola Kalinic from the practice squad. Leonard will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve and considering how poorly things have gone for the Colts this year, it’s possible they just shut him down for the year.
Colts vs. Raiders: Inactive players for Week 10
Wesley French C — Chris Williams DT — DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) were questionable entering the game but are both active. With Ashton Dulin activated, WR Mike Strachan is a healthy scratch. QB Nick Foles is a healthy scratch with Matt Ryan getting the...
Comments / 0