Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan starting over Sam Ehlinger for Colts in Raiders game

LAS VEGAS, N.V. — Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has resumed his role as the Colts' starting quarterback. Ryan, who returned to practice Thursday after missing the past two weeks because of a shoulder separation, took warmup snaps from starting center Ryan Kelly, then took the starter’s snaps in 7-on-7 and took the first reps again in 11-on-11, five days after new head coach Jeff Saturday said in his introductory press conference that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would be the starter again after an abysmal performance last week against New England.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 11

After the 10th full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the back half of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 10, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
Colts Announce Four Moves, Including Placing LB Shaquille Leonard On IR

In addition, the team is activating WR Ashton Dulin from injured reserve and elevating RB Jordan Wilkins and Nikola Kalinic from the practice squad. Leonard will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve and considering how poorly things have gone for the Colts this year, it’s possible they just shut him down for the year.
