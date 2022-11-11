Read full article on original website
Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico house representative will fill a vacant state Senate seat on Albuquerque’s west side. Bernalillo County commissioners appointed Democrat Antonio “Moe” Maestas to take over Senate District 26, where Senator Jacob Candelaria served until he stepped down last month. Maestas touted his 16 years in the state house, along with […]
Hispanic voters gave Latino Democrats needed edge to turn New Mexico blue
In New Mexico's most competitive House races, the first Latina elected to the historically Democratic 3rd Congressional District defended her seat while a former Latino city councilman unseated the Republican incumbent in the 2nd Congressional District, effectively turning the state into a blue stronghold once again. Early voting turnout data...
nexttv.com
Former Local TV Talent Has Tough Time in Midterm Elections
Two on-air figures who stepped back from TV station roles to run for governor have both lost their elections. Mark Ronchetti, who resigned as chief meteorologist at KRQE Albuquerque last year to run for New Mexico governor, lost the election to the Democratic incumbent, Michelle Lujan Grisham. And Kari Lake, who spent 22 years on the air at KSAZ Phoenix, has lost the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
sandovalsignpost.com
Governor Makes Surprise Breakfast Stop at The Range in Bernalillo
Being a candidate in a statewide election takes a lot of energy, especially in the final days of a nail-biter campaign like the current governor’s race in New Mexico. Incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made an unannounced stop at The Range Cafe in Bernalillo on Friday morning, taking in a quick breakfast and surprising morning diners enjoying their huevos rancheros, those huge cream puffs and coffee.
pinonpost.com
Data analysis appears to show abnormalities in NM election results
According to data analysis done by data researchers Jeff O’Donnell and Draza Smith, there appear to be many abnormal occurrences in the 2022 midterm elections in New Mexico. Data published by O’Donnell and Smith shows the first ballot dump in New Mexico’s governor’s race gave incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham 80.3 percent (42,922 ballots), while Republican Mark Ronchetti only got 19.5 percent (10,538 ballots), which is apparently statistically impossible.
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org America First Candidate Loose Except in Otero County
In races across the country, Americans rejected election deniers hoping to win office for the express purpose of overhauling the electoral process. Here’s a closer look at the failure of the “America First” slate. However, that is most lost, except here in Otero County. The District 51 Representative to the New Mexico House claimed to be an America First Candidate.
newsfromthestates.com
Two NM House races go to automatic recounts
Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot counting demonstration at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Gale / Oregon Capital Chronicle) Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of...
pinonpost.com
Ronchetti concedes hard-fought governor’s race: Read his statement
On Thursday, Republican former candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti released a formal concession letter via social media after Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was projected to be the winner of the heated gubernatorial contest:. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way we hoped on Tuesday night. After a long...
ABC 15 News
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
State coordinator says New Mexico likely undercounts homeless students
School districts across New Mexico are likely failing to accurately count the number of students experiencing homelessness, Dana Malone, coordinator for the state’s Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program, told New Mexico In Depth. That failure means vulnerable children probably are missing out on crucial services and being...
Where does New Mexico rank on the most overweight, obese states in America?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranks the most and least overweight and obese states in the U.S. for 2022. According to the study, New Mexico ranks as the 24th most overweight and obese state. The study, which uses three key dimensions to rank the 50 states and District of Columbia: Obesity and overweight […]
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
12news.com
Here are the latest numbers in Arizona races that remain undecided
There are still a few political races undecided a week out of Election Day. Here's the latest count on Nov. 14, 2022.
Couy Griffin is New Mexico’s fly in the ointment
Looking westward and north to Arizona and Colorado, New Mexico should count itself lucky three days after Election Day. Vote counting continues in those states. Here in New Mexico, no major disruptions marred Election Day and the vast majority of contests, including the governor’s race, slipped into history Tuesday night without any drama. Even the state’s marquee federal race, the 2nd Congressional District featuring Democrat Gabe Vasquez and Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell, with its potential national implications, ended quietly with Vasquez winning by 1,300 votes and Herrell conceding defeat.
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 4 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Four of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. Based on results reported on Election Day, The Associated Press called two races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego and Raul Grijalva. The...
New Mexico expands access to free legal help
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Free legal advice is just a phone call away. Thanks to a new and free helpline, the state is looking to expand access to legal services. The “Modest Means Helpline” (505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935) offers legal advice and referrals for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal advice. Previously, the […]
KOAT 7
Plan to limit oil wells near Chaco seeks comments
In conjunction with a 30-day comment period for a proposed 20-year plan to limit oil well leases near Chaco Canyon, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management will hold public meetings this week in Farmington and Bernalillo. Developed under the direction of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the...
KOAT 7
Price spike in turkeys amid shortage in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey prices continue to spike amid shortages in New Mexico. Mike Phillips, owner of Keller's Farm Stores in Albuquerque said it's been tough. "Well, there is a shortage, and many people don't have it. It's with turkeys, it's with chicken, it's with eggs, you know? Many pieces are affected by it," Phillips said. " Inflation has been widespread through many industries. Unfortunately, grocery is one of the hardest hit. There's also problems on the farms themselves where they don't have staff and feed prices have gone through the roof."
Scrubs Magazine
Sculptor Builds Tribute to New Mexico Nurses
Artist L.C. Shank is known for making larger than life objects that speak to the human connection. The Sante Fe native is now getting ready to unveil a 12-foot-tall statue dedicated to local healthcare professionals. He was inspired to create the piece after seeing a group of nurses face off against protesters storming up to a hospital in a truck on the news.
Man accused of cold case rape will remain behind bars
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man accused of a cold case rape will remain behind bars until trial. Duran is charged with three rapes in 1993, 1994, and 1997 and he is suspected of several more. Duran was arrested last year after old rape kits were re-tested. He is accused of raping his victims at […]
