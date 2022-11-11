Read full article on original website
Pineapple Raises $1.1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Pineapple, a supplier of a visible app for younger professionals, raised $1.1m in pre-seed funding. The spherical, raised in April 2022, was co-led by F7 Ventures and 500 World. The corporate is utilizing the funds to broaden operations and its improvement efforts. Led by CEO David Diamond, Pineapple offers an...
Topicals Raises $10M in Series A Funding
Topicals, a Los Angeles, CA-based skincare firm, raised $10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by CAVU Shopper Companions with participation from Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, Hannah Bronfman, Bozoma Saint John, Yvonne Orji, and Marcy Enterprise Companions. Jenna Jackson, Principal of Progress at CAVU Shopper Companions, can even be a part of Topicals’ Board of Administrators.
Purlin Raises Seed Funding
Purlin, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of AI-powered know-how merchandise, raised an undisclosed quantity in Seed funding. The spherical was led by SUM Ventures, New Valley Ventures, RWT Horizons, Mission Gate, Fredrik Eklund and Julia Spillman-Gover. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up enterprise development,...
Yave Raises $7.5M in Seed II Funding
Yave, a Mexico Metropolis, Mexico-based mortgage app supplier, raised $7.5M in Seed II funding. The spherical was led by Higher Tomorrow Ventures and MetaProp, with participation for Vinte, Goodwater, Activant, Moore Capital, Cross River, Fintech Fund, Magma Companions, DILA Capital, and Wollef. The corporate intends to us the funds to...
CloudTruth Raises $2.4M in Seed Funding
CloudTruth, a Boston, MA-based DevSecOps platform firm that helps enterprise improvement groups handle their cloud configurations, raised $2.4M in seed funding. The spherical was led by UBMB with participation from current traders Glasswing Ventures, York IE, and Stage 1 Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Tellus Raises $26M in Funding
Tellus, a Cupertino, CA-based fintech firm offering a wise financial savings platform, raised $26m in funding. The spherical of $16m was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from All-Stars Investments, Alumni Ventures, First rate Capital, Vectr Ventures, West Arrow, Westwood Ventures, Lime Bike, and Sereno Group Actual Property. The seed spherical follows a $10m SAFE.
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The incidence of myocarditis -- inflammation of the heart muscle -- is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a study released Monday says. But Moderna tells UPI the benefits of its vaccine...
Spintly Raises $2.5M in a Pre-Series-A Funding
Spintly, a San Jose, CA-based bodily entry management and good buildings startup, raised $2.5M in Pre-Sequence A funding. Backers included Lets Enterprise, Accel Nest, SucSEED Indovation Fund, Riso Capital, Defang Know-how, 91ventures, Kyto Know-how, Life, and Dheeraj Pandey. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop within...
HighBrook Investors Closes Fund IV, at $632M
HighBrook Traders, a West Palm Seaside, FL, NYC, Luxembourg- and London, UK-based actual property non-public fairness agency, closed its Fund IV, at $632M. The traders in Fund IV embody quite a lot of main endowments, foundations, public pension funds, fund of funds, household places of work, consultants and wealth managers. Monument Group acted because the unique placement agent for the Fund.
Directus Raises $7M in Series A Funding
Directus, a Brooklyn, NY-based open supply software program firm, raised $7M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by True Ventures, with participation from Handshake Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct an open knowledge platform, which provides an API and no-code app to...
VoLo Earth Ventures Closes Inaugural Fund, at $90M
VoLo Earth Ventures, a Snowmass Village, CO-based enterprise capital agency that invests in early-stage local weather tech firms, closed its inaugural fund, VoLo Earth Local weather Fund I, with complete commitments of roughly $90m. The Fund obtained help from a various base of world traders, together with Credit score Suisse’s...
Brightside Raises $33M in Series B Funding
Brightside, a San Francisco, CA, Chandler, AZ, and Philadelphia, PA-based supplier of a monetary care platform for employers, raised $33M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Apparent Ventures, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Trinity Ventures, Clocktower Expertise Ventures and Chestnut Avenue Ventures. The corporate intends to make...
Elemental Machines Raises $41M in Series B Funding
Elemental Machines, a Cambridge, MA-based developer of a LabOps intelligence platform, raised $41M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Sageview Capital and Omega Enterprise Companions, with participation from Gutbrain Ventures and Digitalis Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up business development...
Barcodes Group Buys MSA Systems
Barcodes Group, a Chicago, IL-based supplier of know-how options, acquired MSA Programs, a San Jose, CA-based supplier of an automated identification information seize options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Barcodes Group will construct a unified platform on proprietary mental property, fixing important enterprise wants...
Carteav Closes $6.5M Funding Round
Carteav, a Rishon LeZion, Israel-based supplier of autonomous low-speed automobiles for transporting individuals and items, raised $6.5M in funding. The buyers included Zohar Zisapel, and Mobilion Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its product growth initiatives and deepen its presence within the US. Led...
Lipidio Pharmaceuticals Closes Series A Extension Financing; Total Round to Over $20M
Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, a San Diego, CA-based biopharmaceutical firm growing novel therapeutics for dermatological and metabolic ailments, raised a Collection A Extension financing, binging the overall over $20M. Along with present Collection A traders, this extension was led with participation of a number of new traders, together with Nancy Chang (former...
Efficient data governance with AI segmentation
Digital transformation has basically modified how companies work together with their companions, provide chains, and clients. It has additionally exponentially elevated the quantity of information generated and saved by organizations. Our information conundrum. Trendy enterprises usually have a whole bunch of terabytes, if not petabytes, of information, a lot of...
ALS Cell Therapy BLA Refused for Filing by the FDA
BrainStorm received indication from the FDA that it is able to request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. This content originally appeared on our sister site, NeurologyLive. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has announced that the biologics license application (BLA) for NurOwn, its investigational...
Years of Clinical Trial Research Produces Promising Therapies for CLL/SLL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Brian T. Hill, MD, PhD, discussed making treatment decisions for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma. In a space that less than a decade ago treated patients with chemotherapy in the frontline, clinicians now have their choice of options when treating patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
FDA Approves Vemlidy for Adolescents With Hepatitis B
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the antiviral medication Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide, or TAF) for adolescents ages 12 and older with chronic hepatitis B, Gilead Sciences announced last week. Although hepatitis B has declined among children and adolescents since the adoption of universal hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccination...
