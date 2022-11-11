Read full article on original website
Newburgh church plans melodic night of Christmas classics
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — As the holiday season draws near, organizations are getting ready to spread their Christmas cheer. The First Christian Church in Newburgh is looking ahead as plans for a Christmas Concert are in the works. The Old Dam Community Band is set to perform holiday classics at the church on Friday, December […]
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
WLWT 5
The town of Santa Claus, Indiana, goes bonkers for Christmas – for obvious reasons
About a 2.5-hour drive from Cincinnati sits the small town of Santa Claus, Indiana. It's basically Christmas all year long in the town of about 2,500 people. But during the holiday season, the town's festive spirit is second only to the North Pole. When you build a town around Christmas...
Strong Kentucky Winds Uproot a Moving Friendship Between Two Majestic Trees
The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity... and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself.- William Blake.
Historic Evansville Indiana Neighborhood Serving Up Free Thanksgiving Meal
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro Hosting “Fill The Van” Food Event-Can You Help?
The holidays are a time of joy for so many but also a time of great need for others. The Daniel Pitino Shelter here in Owensboro is seeking help from the community. The Daniel Pitino Shelter serves as a safe and secure place for women, women with children, and families experiencing homelessness. Housing Stabilization programs and community resource referrals are also available.
First snow of the season blankets the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Families woke up Saturday morning in awe as snow fell and blanketed homes and roads across the Tri-State. Some areas even saw three inches or more of snow. Eyewitness News Photographer John Simpson caught the snowfall as it was happening here in Evansville. We’d like to see your photos of this […]
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Have a Holly, Jolly Good Time at 2022 Evansville Children’s Museum Elf Academy
The world is a big place, and it keeps getting bigger, which makes Santa's job more and more challenging each year. The North Pole's main man is magical, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need help from time to time. During this time of year, ol' Saint Nick needs more elves, and he has teamed up with the Children's Museum of Evansville to find some qualified candidates. But if you want to be one of Santa's helpers, you need to get the proper training first.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Where to Order Thanksgiving Family Meals & Dessert Around Evansville
I hear you, so many of us are traditionalists when it comes down to the holidays and meal prep. However, things in life can pop up unexpectedly such as a broken heating element in your oven (I'm speaking from experience on that one) and before you know it there isn't any time left for cooking a large meal. Or maybe you've burnt the turkey in the deep fryer and need a last-minute Hail Mary to salvage Thanksgiving dinner. Never fear, there are always some options to be found to help get a great meal on your holiday table this year. Here is my list of places to order Thanksgiving takeout from.
Indoor archery range to open in Haute City Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new indoor archery range is opening in the Haute City Center later this month. Straight Shooter Archery and Range offers something for everyone, no matter the level of experience with the sport. While only verticle bows are allowed in the indoor range, there’s a possibility for an outdoor range […]
Community Validates EvansvilleWatch: Hate Comments Nearly Shut The Popular Service Down
EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
USI Public Safety officer unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”. […]
visitduboiscounty.com
Southern Indiana Gears Up for 25th Annual Christkindlmarkt
FERDINAND – As tradition would have it, the third full weekend in November annually brings the heady aroma of authentic Bavarian specialty foods, regional wines, and over 200 vendors of folk art, period pieces, and handmade treasures. An incredible array of Christmas wares, antiques, quality hand-crafted, and primitives await the public at Ferdinand’s Christkindlmarkt, Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20.
New Henderson skatepark to open soon, will focus on beginners
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) - Gift Skateboarding, is a nonprofit organization committed to providing safe and accessible community spaces and programs, centered around skateboarding.
Popular Southern Indiana Theme Park Announces It’s Going Cashless in 2023
Big news from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. The popular Santa Claus, Indiana theme park just announced it's going cashless in 2023. If you've ever been on a cruise ship, you're quite familiar with cashless operations. Think of this like a Sail & Sign Card at a theme park. It makes spending quick, clean and easy and officials at Holiday World are aiming for the same customer experience that you get on the cruise ship settings. Park officials say, "The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increased security."
14news.com
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received a special thank you for saving a family business on Thursday. Staff at Evansville Garage Doors tell 14 News it was because of the heroic efforts of EFD crews that their business is still here. That’s why they spent the day...
