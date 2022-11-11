Read full article on original website
New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election
The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
Data analysis appears to show abnormalities in NM election results
According to data analysis done by data researchers Jeff O’Donnell and Draza Smith, there appear to be many abnormal occurrences in the 2022 midterm elections in New Mexico. Data published by O’Donnell and Smith shows the first ballot dump in New Mexico’s governor’s race gave incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham 80.3 percent (42,922 ballots), while Republican Mark Ronchetti only got 19.5 percent (10,538 ballots), which is apparently statistically impossible.
Two NM House races go to automatic recounts
Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot counting demonstration at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Gale / Oregon Capital Chronicle) Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of...
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
Ronchetti concedes hard-fought governor’s race: Read his statement
On Thursday, Republican former candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti released a formal concession letter via social media after Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was projected to be the winner of the heated gubernatorial contest:. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way we hoped on Tuesday night. After a long...
Couy Griffin is New Mexico’s fly in the ointment
Looking westward and north to Arizona and Colorado, New Mexico should count itself lucky three days after Election Day. Vote counting continues in those states. Here in New Mexico, no major disruptions marred Election Day and the vast majority of contests, including the governor’s race, slipped into history Tuesday night without any drama. Even the state’s marquee federal race, the 2nd Congressional District featuring Democrat Gabe Vasquez and Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell, with its potential national implications, ended quietly with Vasquez winning by 1,300 votes and Herrell conceding defeat.
What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
2022 Election Analysis & Los Alamos Plutonium Pit Production
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel returns to the studio for in-person analysis of the 2022 election. Gene Grant asks our panelists how Gabe Vasquez was able to hold on to his slim lead in Congressional District 2. Plus, the panel debates the failures of Mark Ronchetti’s campaign for Governor. The Line Panelists round out their election discussion with a critique of the New Mexico Republican Party’s approach to other statewide races.
Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham in governor’s race
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Republican Mark Ronchetti has conceded in New Mexico’s governor race. His campaign team expected the race to be close, but the spread was too great to overcome in the end. Ronchetti gave his concession speech saying the result was becoming clear. “The reality is,...
New Mexico County-By-County Election Results
The polls have closed in New Mexico. Here are the results for races contested in your county during the 2022 election. For full coverage of the 2022 election, click here.
How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing Them
On Wednesday morning, Beto O'Rourke was down by 11 percentage points with some votes still being counted as he lost to Governor Greg Abbott. O’Rourke won in 19 counties which was less than the 32 counties he won against Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate.
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
Colorado Election Results: Biggest Winners and Losers, Closest Calls
Update: In the most recent election figures from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, posted at 12:13 p.m. today, Democrat Adam Frisch continues to lead Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert in the race for U.S. Representative from District 3, but his lead has narrowed to 50.41 percent to 49.59 percent, which translates to a little over 2,000 votes out of nearly 300,000 cast. The percentages in the District 8 contest between Republican Barb Kirkmeyer and Democrat Yadira Caraveo remain the same in the latest data; Caraveo leads 49.05 percent to 47.09 percent — an approximately 3,400 vote margin out of almost 177,000 total. Continue for our previous coverage.
New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
New Mexico woman sentenced after fatal 2016 crash
Yvette Herrell, Gabe Vasquez in dead heat for CD2 seat. Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor. Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham in governor's race.
Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
