Update: In the most recent election figures from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, posted at 12:13 p.m. today, Democrat Adam Frisch continues to lead Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert in the race for U.S. Representative from District 3, but his lead has narrowed to 50.41 percent to 49.59 percent, which translates to a little over 2,000 votes out of nearly 300,000 cast. The percentages in the District 8 contest between Republican Barb Kirkmeyer and Democrat Yadira Caraveo remain the same in the latest data; Caraveo leads 49.05 percent to 47.09 percent — an approximately 3,400 vote margin out of almost 177,000 total. Continue for our previous coverage.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO