NBA
Trail Blazers Enter Homestand With 9-4 Record - Here's What You Need to Know
After an excellent 4-2 road trip - featuring wins against 2022 NBA Playoff Number 1 seeds Miami and Phoenix - Portland returns to Moda Center for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday night. Here's just a little taste of what to expect at Moda Center for your Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers this week.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
On Sunday evening, the Cavaliers finally return home following an eight-day, five game trip to face a Minnesota Timberwolves team that’s just as hungry for a win as they are. After running off eight straight wins, including double-digit wins in the first two games of the recent roadie, the...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
Payton Pritchard initiated the comeback, and Marcus Smart finished it. Boston trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Pritchard fueled a comeback that gave his team a chance. Marcus Smart then took over down the stretch and deposited a notch in the Celtics’ win column by scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s final 21 points.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are making the most of their seven-game homestand. Through five contests, they’ve already notched victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns, who own a top-three record in the Western Conference. How about that...
NBA
"Some Nights The Ball Doesn't Go In" | Utah Goes Cold Late In The Fourth Quarter, Falls 105-98 To Philadelphia
Simply put, there was too much Joel Embiid on Sunday night. Playing the second end of their back-to-back, the Jazz had no answer for Embiid as they fell 105-98 to Philadelphia. "Credit to Philly. ... They played well and Embiid played a great game," Jazz head coach Will Hardy said....
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo eyes elite company with another big season
There are times in a player’s career when the hoop seems twice as wide, when the game comes easy, when the wins roll in almost nightly and championships follow. That’s when he’s at his peak, and if he’s lucky, he’ll have Twin Peaks, where he enjoys a decade of dominance and a place among the all-time greats.
NBA
Nets vs. Kings Betting Preview: Bet Durant & Brooklyn as Road Underdogs
Odds via PointsBet. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Sacramento Kings look to win their fourth straight game when they host the Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Golden 1 Center. The Nets are looking to rebound from a loss to the Los Angles Lakers in the third game of their four-game West Coast road trip.
NBA
Jen Hale on team culture, Jose Alvarado in win vs. Rockets | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the down-to-the-wire Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory. Jen Hale of Fox Sports, Undisputed, and Bally Sports joins the podcast (5:10) to talk about how much fun the...
NBA
Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Before the Cavs get settled at home (a four game home stand awaits), they make a stop to play the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have one of the best records in the NBA at 10-3, with two of those losses coming against the Hawks. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM...
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2022
It’s the third game of a six-game homestand Tuesday night, when New Orleans (7-6) hosts Memphis (9-5) at 6:30 Central time. Tickets are available. Zion Williamson was added to the injury report Monday. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with TV sideline reporter Jen Hale. The Pelicans are No....
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
NBA
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
NBA
Preview: Wizards shoot for fifth-straight win in Beal's return against the Thunder
Despite missing Bradley Beal for the last five, Washington has picked up some momentum, winning four straight matches. Now, with Beal set to return to the lineup tonight against the Thunder, the Wizards will look to extend their winning streak to five games. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE:...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 14
The NBA starts off the week on Monday with seven games on the schedule. Injuries continue to pile up across the league, which will leave several teams shorthanded. When the Pistons host the Raptors, Pascal Siakam (groin), Fred VanVleet (illness) and Cade Cunningham (lower leg) will all be out. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and John Wall (knee) will both be out during the Clippers’ matchup against Houston. Let’s dive into the players who are expected to take the floor and highlight some to consider on Yahoo.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Hornets
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center. After winning three contests in a four-game homestand, the Indiana Pacers look to take its positive momentum on the road. The Pacers (6-6) will travel to the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) on Wednesday, which snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 112-106 victory over the Orlando Magic (4-10) Monday.
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Defense Secures The Win Versus Spurs
Trail Blazers teams of the recent past would have tried to win Tuesday night’s game versus the San Antonio Spurs with offense. The game had all the trappings of a contest between a team playing their first game at home after an extended road trip against a team playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and previously in those instances, Portland would try to rely on their scoring prowess to get the result, an approach that yielded varying degrees of success.
NBA
Wolves Take Down Cavs, 129-124
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored an NBA season-high 51 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 129-124, on Sunday night. Garland scored 27 of his career-best point total — and made six of his career-best 10 3-pointers -- in the fourth...
NBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. makes season debut with Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr., the big missing piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ championship hopes, made his season debut on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson looked a bit rusty, finishing the game with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. He was, however, dominant on the other end, swatting away five shots while grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
