Yes, guests of Villa d’Este, there is a Santa Claus. For one of only a few times in the iconic resort’s 150-year history, Italy’s Villa d’Este will remain open through the holidays, until January 3, 2023. Traditionally, the hotel has closed for the season in mid-November, but not this year. Santa Claus (Babbo Natale) will definitely be visiting the romantic resort located at the foot of the Italian Alps, near Italy’s silk and fashion capitals, Como and Milan.

3 DAYS AGO