Eye-Catching Buick Special Restomod Selling At No Reserve At Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Sale
This highly custom classic Buick is powered by a modern powertrain, and so much more. There’s something extra special about classic Buicks. The style and size of these old school cars is unmistakable. Rarely are they the subject of the restomod builds, but when they are, magic happens. Such is the case with this 1967 Buick Special Custom Sport Coupe Restomod.
Two Kevin Hart Builds Unveiled At SEMA Show
He saw them for the first time there, just like everyone else…. The car community can be a little divided when it comes to opinions on different celebrities like Kevin Hart. On the one hand, there are gearheads who are thrilled the famous comedian shares their passion. Then on the other hand there are those who envy the extensive collection Hart harbors and still blame him for the fate of his ‘Cuda named Menace. Whatever you think of the man, he does have good taste in cars, as evidenced yet again by two builds he commissioned which were revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Check out this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has been restored to like-new condition. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with 4-speed manual, available at the Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
I'm a cart girl on a Las Vegas golf course. I've made $1,000 in tips in a day, but customers can be weird.
Cassie Holland, 26, has 1.8 million TikTok followers and says her cart-girl job has changed her life — she even bought a Tesla with her earnings.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
One-of-a-kind Ford F-150 that looks like a tank and was custom-built for ‘racing’ goes up for auction
A HIGHLY-CUSTOMIZED 2019 Ford F-150 with a para-military-like design has been slated to go up for auction on Saturday. The high-end truck was manufactured by US Speciality Vehicles (USSV), which produced cars for the Fast and Furious franchise. Named the Hamba, USSV’s Ford F-150 reinterpretation is powered by its original...
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!
I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed
Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
This Matching Numbers GTO Convertible is Selling At Maple Brothers Auction
This GTO is a great piece of American automotive history with style and speed on its side. The Pontiac GTO has been an icon in the automotive industry for being one of the first muscle cars to ever hit the mainstream market. Combining a big V8 with a smaller body and good styling, this car quickly became a pioneer of American performance vehicles. The car's history started the same way most legendary GM vehicles became popular; it started as a high-performance trim of a pre-existing model. Eventually, the GTO became its own car, and now you would be hard-pressed to find a more desirable American muscle car. This particular vehicle is likely one of the most valuable examples of the Pontiac legend we all know and love.
This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend
Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
