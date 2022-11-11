ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation

The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame

Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
Pinstripe Alley

The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history

When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
Yardbarker

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Yardbarker

Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer

The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox

The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston. Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Angels: Fans React to Aaron Judge Beating Out Shohei Ohtani for MLBPA Awards

After an impressive season breaking the all-time AL home run record, Aaron Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani for two of the MLBPA's Players Choice Awards. Judge was definitely deserving of the awards, but Shohei Ohtani also made a strong case to win. The two-way star set a career-best 2.33 ERA...
Yardbarker

James Click aired ‘grievances’ with Astros after one-year offer?

The Houston Astros just won the World Series, and they already are making a big move to their front office. The Astros announced on Friday that they and general manager James Click were parting ways. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.

