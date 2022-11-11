ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
KROC News

Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man

Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Owen man charged in drug overdose death

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Owen, Wis. man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County. A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Jacob Faude is facing charges of 1st-degree reckless homicide and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics. According to the criminal complaint, authorities...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released

The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident

A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Winona man sentenced for deadly crash

WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County. Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
WINONA, MN
boreal.org

Wisconsin nurse amputated patient's frostbitten foot without permission; stating she was going to get the foot taxidermied

A Wisconsin nurse has been charged with allegedly amputating a dying patient's frostbitten foot without his consent. A witness told authorities that Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, said that she was going to get the foot taxidermied following amputation, charges state. Several nurses also claimed to investigators that Brown talked about displaying the preserved foot with a sign that would read: "Wear your boots, kids."
DURAND, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Children’s Hospital helps girl battling auto-immune disease

Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year, resilient children from northern and central Wisconsin beat the odds at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The hospital is one of just three Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the state. That’s where CMN Hospital’s miracle kid Briley Erdmann fought off a serious auto-immune disease...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a social post via their Facebook Page, the Oakwood Mall announced that Micon Cinemas is coming to Oakwood Mall. Micon Cinemas also confirmed the announcement on their Facebook Page. Micon Cinemas currently has three locations in the area including a location on Mall Drive...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread

On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

La Crosse School District referendum results

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Voters in the Coulee Region considered a number of school district referendums Tuesday night. In La Crosse, a 194.7 million dollar referendum has been turned down. The money from the referendum would have gone towards the purchase of the Trane Technologies site on the...
LA CROSSE, WI

