Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
Man shot and killed near Hackensack, NJ barber shop identified
28-year-old Vidal R. Nieves died after being struck by bullets near the intersection of Essex and Lehigh streets.
Neighbor called cops on Black NJ girl, 9, while she was taking care of local trees
A New Jersey man called the police on a nine-year-old Black girl while she was outside spraying trees with a homemade solution to protect them from spotted lanternflies.
2 people shot near barbershop in New Jersey
The shooting happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at Essex Street and Lehigh Street in Hackensack, according to police.
foodgressing.com
Crystal Springs Resort Thanksgiving Celebration (Hamburg, NJ)
Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, NJ is proud to announce its offering of seven extraordinary dining options this Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 24th. In addition to its varied menus, Crystal Springs Resort welcomes guests to experience its mountain setting for overnight stays with luxury accommodations at a choice of two stylish hotels, plus endless activities for all ages.
fox5ny.com
Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles
NEW JERSEY - Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no...
UPDATE: Victim In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting Dies, Killer Remains At Large
UPDATE: A man struck by gunfire at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed. Shots rang out outside the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m. Responders told Daily Voice that a 28-year-old city...
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’
Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
Elmwood Park, NJ detective saves girl from jumping off a bridge
A distressed teenage girl found herself on the edge of the Broadway Bridge between Elmwood Park and Paterson. She was on the wrong side of the 8-foot fence, which is designed to prevent people from climbing over. Thankfully someone alerted law enforcement to the situation and Elmwood Park Police Detective...
United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes
The first air taxi service has just been announced and it will happen by 2024 flying from Manhattan to Newark Airport. The post United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mother and sons sue Newark, charging racial profiling and harassment after melee with police
A Newark family has filed a federal civil rights suit charging they were racially profiled and harassed by police following an altercation outside their home last year that left two plainclothes officers injured and four brothers charged with assaulting them. The suit was filed on Nov. 2 in U.S. District...
Commuters on edge after man slashed at Union Square subway station
Police were called to the N/Q/R train platform just before 4 p.m. Friday to find a man with a gash on his face.
NBC New York
Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Kicks in Days After Tri-State Breaks Heat Records
Yeah, you read that right. Snow is here. Flakes were spotted in a handful of counties (Sullivan and Ulster) northwest of New York City Sunday, a day after many in the region broke daily heat records. That one was the surprise. More flakes arrive mid-week, but before we see that,...
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
