Woodland Park, NJ

foodgressing.com

Crystal Springs Resort Thanksgiving Celebration (Hamburg, NJ)

Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, NJ is proud to announce its offering of seven extraordinary dining options this Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 24th. In addition to its varied menus, Crystal Springs Resort welcomes guests to experience its mountain setting for overnight stays with luxury accommodations at a choice of two stylish hotels, plus endless activities for all ages.
HAMBURG, NJ
fox5ny.com

Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles

NEW JERSEY - Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no...
PATERSON, NJ
Beach Radio

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’

Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ

