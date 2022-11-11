Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen continued his takeover of The Tonight Show Tuesday with a performance of the soul classic “Turn Back the Hands of Time.” Armed with a massive ensemble that included strings, horns, and a quartet of backup singers, Springsteen delivered a rousing version of the 1970 hit popularized by R&B great Tyrone Davis, as well as Jimmy and David Ruffin. The track features on Springsteen’s new covers LP Only the Strong Survive. Springsteen’s three-night stand on Jimmy Fallon’s show began Monday with a rendition of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” as well as a sit-down interview that...
The mysterious little wrist tattoo may be a serious clue to the longtime Hollywood power couple's relationship.
Eight months after winning the Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain has set her return to the Broadway stage in one of the greatest roles in the theatre. Under the direction of Tony nominee Jamie Lloyd, the actress will star as Nora Helmer in a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic “ A Doll’s House.” In their announcement, the New York Times shares that a spring 2023 opening date, theatre, and additional casting have not yet been revealed. For this reinvigorated take on the nineteenth-century play, Lloyd has teamed up with Off-Broadway scribe Amy Herzog, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist who...
A James Bond-style Martini, shaken, not stirred? Nah, Noah Centineo would rather crack open a White Claw in a new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming spy thriller The Recruit. In the trailer — which you can watch above — the To All the Boys heartthrob stars as Owen Hendricks, a fidgety new CIA lawyer who gets stuck digging through boxes of old letters from people threatening to release classified information. But a visit to one such letter-writer in prison plunges Owen into a dark and dangerous web of international intrigue. “Congratulations, you’re being followed by the entire United Nations,” he’s told as...
EXCLUSIVE: Lucía Méndez and Jorge Perugorría have been cast as series regulars in La Máquina, the Hulu limited series that follows an aging boxer (Gael García Bernal) whose crafty manager (Diego Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. Karina Gidi, Raul Briones, and Luis Gnecco have also joined the project heavily recurring roles. La Máquina is produced by Searchlight Television, 20th Television, and Bernal and Luna’s La Corriente del Golfo. It will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S. Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Bernal, Luna, Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperín, Adam Fishbach, and Kyzza Terrazas...
