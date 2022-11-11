ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU

Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
AMES, IA
CBS Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Iowa State Cyclones have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iowa State and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cyclones have a defense that allows only 16.33 points per game, so Oklahoma State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 91, Oakland 62

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. November 13, 2022 | Rochester, Mich. | Athletics Center O’rena | Attendance: 3,651. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 2-1 overall, 0-0 Big 12 | Oakland 1-2 overall, 0-0 Horizon League. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Avery Anderson...
STILLWATER, OK
CBS Sports

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Iowa State 4-5; Oklahoma State 6-3 The Iowa State Cyclones have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iowa State and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cyclones have a defense that allows only 16.33 points per game, so Oklahoma State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Staff Picks: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy gestures to the crowd before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 27, Oklahoma State...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Quick Recap: Oklahoma State holds on for 20-14 win against Iowa State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football got the win it desperately needed to end a two-game skid. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) held on late in a defensive battle to defeat Iowa State, 20-14, on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was ruled doubtful to play...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Live Updates: FINAL: Wisconsin 10, Iowa, 24

The Battle of the Heartland is alive and well inside Kinnick Stadium as Wisconsin (5-4) comes to town to take on the Hawkeyes. It's always one of the most physical Big Ten battles throughout the year and Saturday should prove no different. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with news updates, notes, analysis and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

5A State Semifinals stun the Dome

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The 5A Championship game is final. No. 14 Valley will play No. 2 Southeast Polk next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the UNI Dome. Valley pulled off the upset with a late touchdown in the 4th and a 2-point conversion with 8 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers knocked off No. 1 Dowling Catholic 22-21.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
WAUKEE, IA
kmaland.com

Nunn claims 3rd district victory

(Des Moines) -- The outcome of one of the most important congressional races in the country is still unsettled--though one candidate is claiming victory. Unofficial results show Republican challenger Zach Nunn as the apparent winner in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race over two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. With all 21 of the district's counties reporting, Nunn totaled 155,971 votes--or 50.25%--to Axne's 153,905 votes--or 49.58%. The current state senator and war veteran claimed victory in a speech to his supporters in Des Moines late Tuesday night. Nunn says the economy was a big factor in his victory.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

A grand new place on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds

Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy