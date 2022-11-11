Read full article on original website
Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong throws pick-six on first two snaps vs. Pitt
Saturday’s game vs. Pittsburgh did not get off to a positive start for Virginia. Virginia has lost five of its last six games, but three of those games were decided by three points or fewer. So there was some reason for optimism that the Cavaliers could pull off an upset at home vs. the Panthers.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
McKeesport Option Attack Rolls over Armstrong, 41-21
KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers took a trip to visit the Armstrong Riverhawks in a quarterfinal matchup of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs. Both teams averaged over 34 points per game and both featured stingy defenses. This matchup was expected to be highly competitive and close throughout due to how well the teams matchup against one another. The game was deeply affected by the heavy rain experienced throughout the night. The Tigers went on to beat the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21. The weather shifted the advantage to the side of the Tigers due to the fact that they rarely pass the ball and run a triple-option offense. As far as Armstrong’s offensive game plan, they like to air it out with Penn-commit Cadin Olsen.
Canonsburg VFD creates rain for Big Mac football practice
CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's going to be a wet one under the Friday night lights, and with playoff spots on the line, one football coach got a little creative in helping his team prepare. The Canon-McMillan coach called in the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department to help out at practice. The fire department said they used 30 gallons a minute to recreate rainy conditions. "We were happy to work with Coach Evans and our Big Mac Football Team helping them get what might be some realistic conditions," the fire department said on Facebook. The remnants of Nicole could hit some areas with up to 3 inches of rain on Friday. The 5-5 Big Macs are taking on the 9-1 North Allegheny Tigers.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Playoffs Week 2 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
Two prizes of $100k won in PA Lottery games locally
Someone in California may have won the over $2 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this week, but Wednesday’s drawing saw a player in Allegheny County do okay for themselves by winning $100,000.
wtae.com
Grab a jacket and sunglasses for Monday
PITTSBURGH — The few snow showers we have seen today will taper off tonight as high pressure builds in tonight to allow for a dry day on Monday. Our next system arrives Tuesday afternoon to bring rain showers to the area. We could see a few flakes mix in early, but this looks to be mostly rain for us. We then will see some lake effect snow showers Wednesday through Friday as we remain mostly in the 30s.
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frigid temperatures, possible snow to hit Pittsburgh this week
Winter appears to be arriving a bit early in the Pittsburgh area. According to the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, this week’s high temperatures will be hovering around 43 degrees, which the service says is 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports that the...
Pittsburgh Weather: Gloomy, soggy weekend continues with some snow on the way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have moved out of the region, but a wave of low pressure is keeping a chance of rain and even rain/snow or lake effect snow showers in the forecast at times through mid-afternoon Sunday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosFIRST ALERT: None.AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers develop later tonight through early Sunday afternoon.Much colder air invades tonight dropping lows into the lower to mid-30s with highs struggling to reach 40 most days this next week!Those highs will be nearly 10-12 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. The Steelers game will be very chilly with winds also gusting around 20 mph at times. Monday stays dry but a chance of a rain/snow shower or some flurries sneaking back in Tuesday through Thursday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
1 injured in Uniontown shooting
A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly temperatures, rain, and snow all possible throughout the week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've turned the corner from unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s in November to below-normal highs all this coming week almost 10-12 degrees colder than normal (the normal high is 51 degrees).Aware: Flurries tonight & cold. Unsettled and cold all week!Alert: None.Low pressure crossing the Great Lakes tonight will keep lake effect snow showers and flurries around until just after midnight with a minor dusting possible north of I-80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurels. Preston and Tucker Counties in West Virginia did report just around 1" of snow Saturday and temperatures will stay cold enough...
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered snow showers possible this afternoon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are some snowflakes out there this morning. The only places that could see some light accumulation are north of I-80 and the ridges. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMost roads will be wet, and you'll need to bundle up for outdoor activities. Today will be colder and blustery with highs only in the upper 30s and morning lows in the 20s. Wind gusts will be around 20-25 mph with scattered snow showers so wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. We clear out tonight, but it'll be frigid at the bus stop so get out all of the winter gear for the morning.Next week will still be very cold with highs well below normal with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Monday will dry before and rain/snow mix arrives on Tuesday. Wednesday through Thursday we have the chance for some light snow. Bundle up the kids at the bus stop and brace yourself for a taste of winter!Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Allegheny County on Wednesday. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the red Powerball number was 7. Fueland, located on 2373 Noblestown Road in Pittsburgh,...
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Washington County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was a $3 Million Snow Bank Scratch-Off. The winning ticket was sold at Sheetz at 2401 Washington Road in Canonsburg. The store will receive a...
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
cohaitungchi.com
A Drinking, Eating, and Attraction Guide to Lawrenceville
If there is one thing we think Lawrenceville is most known for, it would be its rapidly expanding restaurant scene. It seems like every time you turn around a new restaurant is opening in the neighborhood (and some sadly closing)- giving us many reasons to return time and time again.
Pittsburgh baby receives life-saving treatment after being diagnosed with RSV, pneumonia
PITTSBURGH — A baby is at Children’s Hospital getting treatment, but at one point, the mom did not know if her daughter was going to be OK. 8-week-old Amy Rogers is a baby girl who has proven to be quite the fighter after she was diagnosed with RSV and pneumonia.
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank giving Thanksgiving turkeys to local families
PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank officially started its giveaway of Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday. Turkeys were given out at the Pittsburgh King School in the city’s North Side neighborhood. More than 250 turkeys were given away in the first day. A representative from the food bank...
Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Friday. According to police, officers responded to a 12-round ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of North Murtland Avenue at 11:42 a.m. Police said a man with...
