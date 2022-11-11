Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grambling Upsets Colorado in Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series Game
Grambling State recorded the first major HBCU upset of a Power 5 program in men's basketball for the 2022-23 season.
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and...
Ole Miss Falls in AP Top 25 Following Loss to Alabama
The Rebels’ position in the poll took a short drop after Saturday’s loss.
FOX Sports
College football Week 11 top plays: Alabama tops Ole Miss, Washington-Oregon live
Week 11 of the college football season features several highly-anticipated matchups across the board, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games. No. 2 Ohio State jumped out to a quick start and cruised to a commanding 56-14 win over Indiana. Meanwhile, West Virginia won a tight battle over Oklahoma in Morgantown, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory
The Crimson Tide got a small bump with Oregon and others being upset over the weekend.
Not Just A Show, An Experience: Secure Your Spot For Koe Wetzel’s 2023 ‘Road To Hell Paso Tour’ Now
Early access to presale tickets available now at roadtohellpasotour.com. A Koe Wetzel concert is not for the faint of heart. It’s loud. It’s crowded. It’s dark and grungy. And it’s exactly how his music should be experienced. The boy from East Texas has cemented his status as an absolute rockstar, breaking free of all preconceived notions of what a concert should be and creating an atmosphere that is unrivaled by any other act on the planet. Trust me, I’ve been […] The post Not Just A Show, An Experience: Secure Your Spot For Koe Wetzel’s 2023 ‘Road To Hell Paso Tour’ Now first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Five predictions for Arkansas football vs LSU
It’s easy to say from Fayetteville as a base that Arkansas needs Saturday’s win more than LSU. But the Tigers want a spot in the College Football Playoff. No team with two losses is higher ranked in the those standings than LSU and winning out, including an SEC title, would probably see Brian Kelly’s bunch playing for a shot at the national title. In other words, LSU might actually want Saturday’s win more. But Arkansas needs it. Desperately. The Hogs can clinch a .500 record and bowl eligibility with a victory. And it’s easier to get it at home than on the road....
Rebels vs. Crimson Tide Staff Predictions
The Grove Report staff files its predictions for Saturday's game between the Rebels and the Crimson Tide.
Top 4 remain unbeaten, Oregon Stumbles: College Football Power Rankings after week 11
Entering the home stretch of the college football season, there’s little margin for error for the nation’s top teams. The Oregon Ducks saw their playoff hopes dashed at the hands of border rival Washington in a 37-34 loss that was arguably the best game of the weekend. Bo Nix and Michael Penix went blow for blow, but an untimely illegal touching penalty killed Oregon’s attempt to get into field goal range with hopes of sending it to overtime.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on Mississippi State in SEC road test
(4Q, 14:55): Darnell Washington's 2-yard touchdown reception from Stetson Bennett gives Georgia 38-19 lead. Georgia makes Mississippi State pay for a crucial mistake on a field goal and turns what would have been three points for the road Dawgs into seven. While Mississippi State delivered a real scare, Georgia seems to have locked this one up.
LSU Clinches Spot in SEC Championship Game, Set to Face Georgia
Brian Kelly has done the improbable in his first season at the helm of LSU football. The Tigers are headed to the Southeastern Conference championship game and will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Heading into the weekend, LSU was tied for first...
Twitter reacts: Georgia clinches SEC East, will play LSU in Atlanta
The Georgia Bulldogs will play LSU in the 2022 SEC championship game. Georgia defeated Mississippi State to clinch the SEC East. LSU beat Arkansas, but needed Alabama’s win over Ole Miss to win the SEC West. No media members correctly predicted that LSU would win the SEC West in...
Comments / 0