It’s easy to say from Fayetteville as a base that Arkansas needs Saturday’s win more than LSU. But the Tigers want a spot in the College Football Playoff. No team with two losses is higher ranked in the those standings than LSU and winning out, including an SEC title, would probably see Brian Kelly’s bunch playing for a shot at the national title. In other words, LSU might actually want Saturday’s win more. But Arkansas needs it. Desperately. The Hogs can clinch a .500 record and bowl eligibility with a victory. And it’s easier to get it at home than on the road....

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO