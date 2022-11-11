ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip

No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

College football Week 11 top plays: Alabama tops Ole Miss, Washington-Oregon live

Week 11 of the college football season features several highly-anticipated matchups across the board, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games. No. 2 Ohio State jumped out to a quick start and cruised to a commanding 56-14 win over Indiana. Meanwhile, West Virginia won a tight battle over Oklahoma in Morgantown, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Not Just A Show, An Experience: Secure Your Spot For Koe Wetzel’s 2023 ‘Road To Hell Paso Tour’ Now

Early access to presale tickets available now at roadtohellpasotour.com. A Koe Wetzel concert is not for the faint of heart. It’s loud. It’s crowded. It’s dark and grungy. And it’s exactly how his music should be experienced. The boy from East Texas has cemented his status as an absolute rockstar, breaking free of all preconceived notions of what a concert should be and creating an atmosphere that is unrivaled by any other act on the planet. Trust me, I’ve been […] The post Not Just A Show, An Experience: Secure Your Spot For Koe Wetzel’s 2023 ‘Road To Hell Paso Tour’ Now first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five predictions for Arkansas football vs LSU

It’s easy to say from Fayetteville as a base that Arkansas needs Saturday’s win more than LSU.  But the Tigers want a spot in the College Football Playoff. No team with two losses is higher ranked in the those standings than LSU and winning out, including an SEC title, would probably see Brian Kelly’s bunch playing for a shot at the national title. In other words, LSU might actually want Saturday’s win more. But Arkansas needs it. Desperately. The Hogs can clinch a .500 record and bowl eligibility with a victory. And it’s easier to get it at home than on the road....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 4 remain unbeaten, Oregon Stumbles: College Football Power Rankings after week 11

Entering the home stretch of the college football season, there’s little margin for error for the nation’s top teams. The Oregon Ducks saw their playoff hopes dashed at the hands of border rival Washington in a 37-34 loss that was arguably the best game of the weekend. Bo Nix and Michael Penix went blow for blow, but an untimely illegal touching penalty killed Oregon’s attempt to get into field goal range with hopes of sending it to overtime.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy