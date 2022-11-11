Read full article on original website
‘Deadpool 3’: Everything to Know About Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Reunion Movie
A marvelous reunion. Deadpool 3 will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009’s Wolverine: Origins. The Canada native revealed that his pal would join him in a comedic announcement video in September 2022. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] obviously needs to feel special,” Reynolds said in the clip. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, new motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool [movie] needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside and I … I have nothing. Yeah — just completely empty up here. And terrifying.”
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Every new MCU release we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Avatar’s Sigourney Weaver Reveals Why James Cameron Cast Her As A 14-Year-Old In The Way Of Water
Sigourney talks about Avatar: The Way of Water and why director James Cameron cast her as a 14 year old.
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Black Panther star Letitia Wright on finding joy in her new film Aisha and learning to let go
Letitia Wright is in the spotlight. She is part of one of the biggest franchises in modern cinema, with her role as Shuri, the genius tech scientist little sister of Wakanda's protector T'Challa. It's a demanding character, given that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever navigates the very real loss of its star, Chadwick Boseman.
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
James Cameron Explains How ‘Avatar’ Is Different From Marvel & DC
The world has changed so much since the last Avatar came out about 13 years ago. In 2009, the Marvel Cinematic Universe barely existed; Disney had just bought Marvel and The Avengers was still three years away. Batman was played by Christian Bale and the notion of a shared DC universe with all of the Justice League was basically a pipe dream.
James Gunn teases "8-to-10-year plan" for DC's future
James Gunn has mapped out an "8-to-10-year" plan at DC Studios after being hired as its co-chairman and co-CEO. After directing/showrunning two maverick gems in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for the Worlds of DC, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav nailed down Gunn for the job just last month. Now,...
Ryan Reynolds claims he's retiring from playing Deadpool after his next movie with Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds said "Deadpool 3" will be the last time he'll play the Marvel character. On Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Reynolds said he's only doing Deadpool for the next two years. Fans were hoping to see more of Deadpool integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds claims...
Lewis Tan Teases Future Superhero Role After Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist (Exclusive)
Superhero movies roles are one of the biggest things any actor could land in this day and age, with some even landing roles in different universes. One of those lucky actors just so happens to be Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Iron Fist). The Mortal Kombat star has appeared in two different roles in both Iron Fist and the second Deadpool movie, but the actor probably will have another role on his hands in the near future. Tan recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefiting Feeding America, where he reveals that he's had talks about appearing in another superhero project.
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
Issa Rae Teases New Roles in 'Barbie' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Actor Issa Rae joins Trending to discuss some of her upcoming projects including Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'
Smile: Exclusive Clip from the Short Film That Inspired the Horror Blockbuster
Smile writer-director Parker Finn introduces a scene from his 2019 short film "Laura Hasn't Slept" that inspired his 2022 hit horror feature film. The full short film is included in the special features on Smile's US Digital release on November 15, 2022. Smile's UK Digital release is December 14 and...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot With Margot Robbie Possibly Shelved By Disney
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot is dead in the water. The Harley Quinn actress is a hot commodity, becoming one of the most sought-after women in Hollywood. Along with starring in big-budget theatrical films like Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Birds of Prey, she also has new projects on the way like Babylon and Barbie. Margot Robbie was attached to a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney back in 2020. The film would have existed in the same world as Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow. However, this new Pirates of the Caribbean featuring Robbie is no longer moving forward.
I'm a Celebrity's Olivia Attwood shares why she had to leave the jungle
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave the jungle. The former Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates, with her representatives citing "medical grounds".
