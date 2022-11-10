ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodieflashpacker.com

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC

When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

DC’s first Latino-centered LGBTQ rights group’s document collection to be digitally archived

D.C.’s first Latino-centered LGBTQ rights group is now a part of history, thanks to a trove of documents preserved over the years. The LGBTQ rights group, ENLACE began fighting for the rights of Hispanics back in 1987. Letitia “Leti” Gomez moved to D.C. from Texas, where she was active in the gay rights movement. She decided to get involved during a trip to the District for the March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights and eventually became ENLACE’s president.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
DCist

For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate

On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened

In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
Hoya

DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage

Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria

Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
whereverfamily.com

Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13

The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

McDuffie talks about his At-Large D.C. Council win

Kenyan McDuffie had quite the journey to his Tuesday night victory in the At-Large D.C. Council race. Currently the Ward 5 councilmember, he suspended his campaign for D.C. attorney general over questions of eligibility, and then entered the At-Large race after the primary. But his win means that one incumbent has been ousted: Elissa Silverman. McDuffie joins us to talk about his win and the future council.
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: Getting rubbed the wrong way

It used to be said during the 1970s version of TV’s “Match Game” that if a celebrity panelist got stuck and couldn’t come up with an answer, they should either write down “boobs” or “Howard Cosell” because nearly every question was written in a way that one or the other potentially would match the contestant.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week

The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Leads in Office-to-Apartment Conversions

Alexandria is leading the way in converting office space to apartments and condos, according to RentCafe’s annual Adaptive Reuse Report. RentCafe found that Alexandria is ranked 4th among cities nationwide by number of apartments that from office conversions between 2020-2021. Alexandria is also the 3rd U.S. city in the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy