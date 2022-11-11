ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
CNN

The 25 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts

Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
WWD

P.E. Nation, Asics Team Up for Activewear Capsule

P.E. Nation, the active streetwear brand, is teaming up with Asics for an activewear line that launches Thursday. The 13-piece capsule capsule runs the gamut from sports bras, leggings and bike shorts, to T-shirts, fleece tops, jackets, caps and footwear. Retail prices range from $35 for a cap to $180 for a jacket. The size range is 2XS to 3XL.
CNN

Indonesia's iconic kiosks go online

On street corners across Indonesia, you'll find a mom-and-pop kiosk, known as a "warung". They're part of daily life in the country, best known for selling home essentials, snacks and noodles. But tech company Bukalapak believes this is just the start of what these micro vendors have to offer.
CNN

It's looking grim for Wall Street bonuses this year

Ferragamo belt-buckles are being tightened across Wall Street as bankers prepare for a gloomy bonus season. Year-end payouts, typically an outsized part of total financial industry compensation, are expected to plunge as merger and acquisitions dry up, inflation persists and recession threats grow.
CNN

The best over-ear headphones of 2022

We've been testing the latest and greatest full-size Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones for years, assessing sound quality, build, comfort and more to find the best over-ear headphones for you, whether you need something for travel, the office or everyday listening.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy