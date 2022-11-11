Read full article on original website
Priest banned from giving Mass after ‘shocking’ service criticising gay couples and abortion
A priest who said gay couples are ‘sinful’ and criticised free contraception has been banned from giving Mass again after his comments were rebuked as “unchristian”.Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel, County Kerry, over the weekend that sex between two men or two women was sinful, and said the handing out of free condoms was “promoting promiscuity”.A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, in which he also hit out at abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.“What is so sad today is you...
Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online
Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
Woman goes viral after calling Republican congressman about her menstrual cycle
A woman who called her local congressman about her menstrual cycle has earned praise over the unique method of drawing attention towards women’s reproductive health ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.On 26 October, Dara Faye took to TikTok to film herself calling the office of Republican Congressman Mike Garcia from California’s 25th district. In the video, Faye leaves a message for Rep Garcia after the phone call goes straight to voicemail.“Hi, my name is Dara,” she began the recorded voice message. “I was just calling because I wanted to report irregularities in my period. I have also been having...
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Pregnant Woman Who Turned Off Husband's Work Alarm Backed: 'Never Wakes Up'
Several users on Reddit criticized the husband, saying he needs to be grow up and "be an adult," advising the wife it is "not your job" to wake him up.
A TikTok claiming a medical student found out she was pregnant in an ultrasound class received over 10 million views before it was revealed the whole thing was staged
A TikTok of a student being "surprised" by her pregnancy during an ultrasound class received 12 million views before the creator admitted it was fake.
German-Born White Woman Claims She is Black After Darkening Her Skin
Martina Big before and after her transformationScreengrab from ITV. A 34-year-old white woman who is a glamour model claims she is now a black woman after undergoing multiple procedures and hormone injections to darken her skin. The woman named Martina Big calls herself the Swahili name Malaika Kubwa which means Big Angel, and her husband told reporters now that she is a black woman, she wants to learn more about the culture and the history of her African people.
Abortions late in pregnancy are a tragedy, not a talking point. Ask these women | Editorial
Imagine getting the most heartbreaking news possible about your deeply wanted pregnancy: Your baby has terrible deformities that will cause her to suffer and die, just moments after birth. Or she will live in a vegetative state hooked up to machines, or endanger a twin fetus. You’d struggle to absorb...
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
Some transgender men call for inclusion amid abortion fight: 'We exist'
WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, the language around who's affected by abortion rights has largely focused on one group — cis-gender women but activists say that the conversation needs to include others who identify differently. Bryan Ellicot,...
What An Early Pregnancy Looks Like: Doctors Explain Viral Photos
Photos taken of pregnancy tissue removed from the uterus at four to nine weeks look nothing like the image anti-abortion activists would have you imagine.
PopSugar
I Had to Self-Manage My Abortion in a State Where It's Banned
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. The information in this article reflects...
Redditor Sparks Debate After Calling Her Sister Selfish For Announcing Her Pregnancy At Their Parents' House
Is the sister being selfish, or is the OP overreacting?
Kherson man shows CNN the cell Russian forces kept him in
CNN's Nic Robertson witnessed the scenes in Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian forces. Some residents shared their experience living under occupation.
How a NASA scientist and a record-breaking mountaineer conquered an unknown mountain to raise money for girls' education
Exploring the peaks of the world's highest mountains or the secrets of space's deepest labyrinths has become almost second nature for Poorna Malavath and Kavya Manyapu.
BBC
Bereaved parents' childcare petition to be debated by MPs
The parents of a boy who died after choking on food at his nursery are calling on the government not to increase the number of children that staff are allowed to look after. Zoe and Lewis Steeper's petition on the issue will be debated by MPs on Monday, after it passed 100,000 signatures.
Cologne mother raises awareness around stillbirths
Amanda Feltmann’s first daughter was stillborn, but she wants others to know about her baby, Juniper, and wants to prevent other mothers from having to go through the same ordeal and grief. In August of 2018, she and her husband Mitch found out during Amanda’s last regularly scheduled doctor’s appointment that their first child died at full term. Juniper was born later that day at Ridgeview Medical Center. Her death...
What Is It Like to Have a Medication Abortion? 5 People Share Their Stories
The recent fall of Roe v. Wade has given new life to the abortion debate in the U.S., but even before Roe was overturned, conditions were difficult for people seeking abortions in much of the country. Texas and Oklahoma passed near-total abortion bans over the last year, and even in states where abortion is still legal, safe access to reproductive health care be hard to come by.
Share your experience of egg freezing in the UK
Egg freezing is “not a guarantee”, a spokesperson for the British Fertility Society has warned after Jennifer Aniston said she wished she had been encouraged to undergo the process. The fertility preservation method has massively risen in popularity in recent years, increasing tenfold in the UK in the...
