ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Priest banned from giving Mass after ‘shocking’ service criticising gay couples and abortion

A priest who said gay couples are ‘sinful’ and criticised free contraception has been banned from giving Mass again after his comments were rebuked as “unchristian”.Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel, County Kerry, over the weekend that sex between two men or two women was sinful, and said the handing out of free condoms was “promoting promiscuity”.A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, in which he also hit out at abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.“What is so sad today is you...
NBC News

Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online

Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Woman goes viral after calling Republican congressman about her menstrual cycle

A woman who called her local congressman about her menstrual cycle has earned praise over the unique method of drawing attention towards women’s reproductive health ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.On 26 October, Dara Faye took to TikTok to film herself calling the office of Republican Congressman Mike Garcia from California’s 25th district. In the video, Faye leaves a message for Rep Garcia after the phone call goes straight to voicemail.“Hi, my name is Dara,” she began the recorded voice message. “I was just calling because I wanted to report irregularities in my period. I have also been having...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Jax Hudur

German-Born White Woman Claims She is Black After Darkening Her Skin

Martina Big before and after her transformationScreengrab from ITV. A 34-year-old white woman who is a glamour model claims she is now a black woman after undergoing multiple procedures and hormone injections to darken her skin. The woman named Martina Big calls herself the Swahili name Malaika Kubwa which means Big Angel, and her husband told reporters now that she is a black woman, she wants to learn more about the culture and the history of her African people.
PopSugar

I Had to Self-Manage My Abortion in a State Where It's Banned

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. The information in this article reflects...
OKLAHOMA STATE
BBC

Bereaved parents' childcare petition to be debated by MPs

The parents of a boy who died after choking on food at his nursery are calling on the government not to increase the number of children that staff are allowed to look after. Zoe and Lewis Steeper's petition on the issue will be debated by MPs on Monday, after it passed 100,000 signatures.
Sun Patriot

Cologne mother raises awareness around stillbirths

Amanda Feltmann’s first daughter was stillborn, but she wants others to know about her baby, Juniper, and wants to prevent other mothers from having to go through the same ordeal and grief. In August of 2018, she and her husband Mitch found out during Amanda’s last regularly scheduled doctor’s appointment that their first child died at full term. Juniper was born later that day at Ridgeview Medical Center. Her death...
COLOGNE, MN
Vogue Magazine

What Is It Like to Have a Medication Abortion? 5 People Share Their Stories

The recent fall of Roe v. Wade has given new life to the abortion debate in the U.S., but even before Roe was overturned, conditions were difficult for people seeking abortions in much of the country. Texas and Oklahoma passed near-total abortion bans over the last year, and even in states where abortion is still legal, safe access to reproductive health care be hard to come by.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Guardian

Share your experience of egg freezing in the UK

Egg freezing is “not a guarantee”, a spokesperson for the British Fertility Society has warned after Jennifer Aniston said she wished she had been encouraged to undergo the process. The fertility preservation method has massively risen in popularity in recent years, increasing tenfold in the UK in the...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy