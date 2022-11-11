Read full article on original website
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
news9.com
Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC
After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
Chef Gordon Ramsay Makes Changes to Restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Earlier this summer back in May it was announced that the one and only Chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK. I don't know about you but I've got that entirely too damned excited, about to piss myself kind of feeling going on. Being a HUGE FAN of Chef Ramsay I can't wait!
The Oklahoma Christmas Show debuts at State Fair park
As it continues to feel a lot like Christmas outside The Oklahoma Christmas Show at the Bennett Event Center is set to begin at the State Fair Park.
‘Tulsa King’ Premiering Sunday Night On Paramount Plus
The highly anticipated tv series “Tulsa King,” which was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is premiering Sunday night on Paramount Plus. Some local businesses are holding watch parties in case someone doesn’t have the streaming service. Actor Sylvester Stallone plays an east coast mobster that is...
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
Remembering 70 Years Of News 9 In NE Oklahoma City
News 9 has been located on Kelley Ave. in northeast Oklahoma City for 7 decades. That run comes to an end this weekend as we make the move downtown. We took a look back at all the history.
405magazine.com
15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 10-13
The late autumn chill has swiftly arrived, and Oklahoma City has both outdoor and indoor events suited for the seasonal weather. From local music to artisanal markets and holiday festivities, here’s what you can do in the 405 this weekend. Stoney LaRue | Nov. 10. If you are a...
KOCO
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
KTUL
City, state leaders quiet on Canoo bringing 500 jobs, factory to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Electric vehicle producer Canoo plans to bring a manufacturing plant to Oklahoma City, but with state and city leaders quiet, they seem to be the only ones sharing the news of hundreds of jobs coming to the city. A spokesperson for Oklahoma City confirmed...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
city-sentinel.com
OKC Zoo presents Safari Lights along with its new Dinner with Santa series
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with Santa Claus himself. This new event series offers guests a chance to create a holiday tradition amidst the Zoo’s popular seasonal setting, OKC Zoo Safari Lights. Dinner with Santa...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma City Zoo Announces Names of Four African Lion Cubs
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names for African lion cubs.
Photos: Dogs, cows, cats looking for loving homes in OKC
If you are gearing up for the holidays, why not add a new member to the family?
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
KTUL
PetSmart Charities' hosts adoption event for National Adoption Week
NORMAN (KOKH) — This weekend, local non-profit rescues have teamed up with PetSmart Charities for their National Adoption Week to help find some furry friends a forever home. Friends of the Shelter Foundation and The Underdogs Rescue had a tent outside of PetSmart in Norman on both Saturday and...
Purcell Register
It was a good ride
They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
KOCO
Hundreds of Oklahoma City students receive winter coats thanks to program
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of students in Oklahoma City went home with a brand-new coat on Friday. Inside Britton Elementary, half of the students at the school received a winter coat. For many of them, it's the first one they have owned. Oklahoma City Public Schools raised $115,000 this...
