New Holiday Movie Filmed in Minnesota Coming to Hulu this Month
New holiday movies are starting to hit streaming services. As you're probably aware, there are a few holiday movies that have been filmed in Minnesota over the years (like Jingle All the Way) and there's a new one coming this month! The movie was filmed in Duluth this year and will be released on Hulu soon.
Rochester Singer-Songwriter Performs New Original Song Live on Veterans Day
Today is Veterans Day, and this morning there was a special live, "ThankYou Veterans" broadcast in SE Minnesota. People calling in to thank loved ones for serving, comments from Spotted In Rochester being shared, and a live performance of a very powerful song, fitting for this day. Click Play to...
Did You Know This Reality Star Is From Minnesota?
If you're a fan of reality television, you will love this little tidbit! I just learned that one of the biggest reality stars out there right now is from Minnesota. Somehow, in all my years watching him on screen, I never knew. This may seem random but there are a...
Southeast Minnesota Couple Finds a Huge Diamond on Vacation
What a wild vacation this must have turned into! A couple from southeast Minnesota was on a road trip for their 10th anniversary when they found a huge diamond while in Arkansas. The couple, Jessica and Seth Erickson are actually from Chatfield. During their road trip, they stopped at this...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?
We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
Top Thanksgiving Side Dishes for 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, & Wisconsin
We're just two weeks from Thanksgiving (insert mind-blown emoji here). Have you started planning what you'll make for the big Thanksgiving dinner? If you need some help deciding, I have the favorite Thanksgiving side dishes for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin for 2022. What Do You Make for Thanksgiving?. What do...
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)
UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota that Eats Your House…Literally
The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin that Eats Your House...Literally. If you ever see a bug like this in your house, get ready to have an exterminator on speed dial. Spider crickets are disgusting and unfortunately are hiding out in quite a few homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, they are currently in mine. Don't worry though, I've got a few tips for you below to help you out during these unprecedented spider cricket times.
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
Is it Illegal to Blast Music in Your Car in Minnesota?
I know I am guilty of this a lot, especially because I love my music loud. There are many things that we never really know are legal or not, which is why it is awesome that we can ask state troopers what the legal laws and guidelines are when it comes to driving.
