ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?

We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)

UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota that Eats Your House…Literally

The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin that Eats Your House...Literally. If you ever see a bug like this in your house, get ready to have an exterminator on speed dial. Spider crickets are disgusting and unfortunately are hiding out in quite a few homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, they are currently in mine. Don't worry though, I've got a few tips for you below to help you out during these unprecedented spider cricket times.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy