ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mutigers.com

Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockmnation.com

Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 66-24 loss at Tennessee

Tennessee is a college football team. Because of this they are absolutely beatable. We’ve seen two teams play them close before and they’ve even lost before! It can be done! But it requires a perfect game from both your offense and defense. And on Saturday Missouri was far from perfect. Let’s take it away:
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockmnation.com

PREGAMIN’ TENNESSEE

When you’re getting ready for a beatdown, best not overthink it. I jest... slightly. This is a pretty classic look that has good accents of Mizzou’s gold... even if it requires something a little bolder up top. I know we’re always clamoring for the Block M, but something bolder would’ve popped better on a fit that’s mostly neutral up and down. I would’ve even been OK with a white M.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockmnation.com

Missouri Basketball Game Preview: Lindenwood

Missouri will face their second Ohio Valley Conference opponent early this evening when they take on Lindenwood University. The Lions were a part of a group of three teams (Southern Indiana & Arkansas Little-Rock) who made the move to the OVC starting in the 2022-2023 season. Lindenwood and Southern Indiana...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Defense powers Missouri men’s basketball to 82-53 victory over the Lindenwood Lions

Everywhere the Lions looked, a Tiger was there. Oh my. That’s how it appeared for the Lindenwood Lions, who faced the in-state Missouri Tigers for the first time in program history. Missouri consistently hunted down stray passes, attacked the Lindenwood offense with full-court press and showcased why they are the “Top-Cats” of Missouri college basketball.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Mizzou WBB Preview: Tigers look to continue streak vs SEMO

After dismantling Bradley in the home opener, 83-38, the undefeated Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team is back at Mizzou Arena for an in-state matchup against the 1-1 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Like the previous matchups against Missouri State and Bradley, SEMO went through their fair share of transfer portal...
rockmnation.com

Missouri Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Penn journeys to Columbia

Student section looks a little less packed than Monday’s victory over Southern Indiana, and the stands look about half full at game time. Starters for Mizzou: DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Kobe Brown. Starters for University of Pennsylvania: Clark Slajchert, Jonah Charles, Jordan Dingle, Max...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Tigers WBB pull away from SEMO despite Dembele’s injury, win 62-50

The Missouri Tigers headed into their bout against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks knowing that this game would be a good initial measuring stick as to how they will fare in SEC-play, as the Redhawks came into the game fresh off of a 83-57 shellacking by Ole Miss. It’s safe to say the Tigers did not expect the defensive dogfight they had to take part in.
COLUMBIA, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say

The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass. No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. Transitioning to Rocky Top: Veterans supported from field...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot, killed by police at crime scene

UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season. Alexandra Gooden, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, reunited with her family from Indianapolis outside Neyland Stadium. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri game. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST. |. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy