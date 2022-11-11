Days of Our Lives *Needs* to Get This Legacy Character Back — and The Latest Tragedy May Have Already Set His Return In Motion!

Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: [Spoiler] Confronts Thomas About the Voice-Changing App
Thomas won’t let his parent’s marriage be thwarted. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for November 14 – 19, Douglas calls his father out. Read about it below and watch the preview. In order to put the latest nail in Brooke’s coffin, Thomas used...
SheKnows
After Nicole Breaks Rafe’s Heart, She Learns Jada’s Pregnant — Plus, Xander Confesses Everything to [Spoiler]
Kayla comes home to Steve comforting Ava over Tripp. Ava tells Steve she’s counting on him and leaves. Steve fills Kayla in on Tripp’s kidnapping. Kayla doesn’t understand why EJ would involve Tripp in his issues with Ava. She muses there’s something Ava’s not telling Steve. He’ll deal with that later. For now, he needs to get to Seattle. Kayla tells him to book two seats on a flight because she’s going with him. Steve tries to talk her out of it, but realizes there’s no fighting her.
SheKnows
Spencer and Trina Share an Emotional Reunion — and [Spoiler] Returns to Port Charles
At Liz’s place, she looks through family photos and ignores a call from her dad begging to talk to her. Carly arrives and barges her way in despite Liz saying it’s not a good time. Carly ran into Jordan, who told her what happened with Esme. Carly can’t believe this is happening all over again.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection
A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
SheKnows
General Hospital Surprises Fans With a Familiar Nikolas Recast
General Hospital fans may have noticed that Nikolas looks a little different on the Monday, November 14 episode as Adam Huss filled in for Marcus Coloma as Nikolas. Of course, while the popular character may look different, we can bet he’s also familiar as this isn’t the first time Huss has assumed the role!
SheKnows
Young & Restless Co-Stars ‘Cross Enemy Lines’ to Reveal What Really Goes On Behind the Scenes
When the cameras stop rolling, all bets are off. Those in the business world of Genoa City have been up in arms these days on The Young and the Restless, what with Nate crossing enemy lines and leaving Chancellor-Winters to take over Sally’s job as CEO at Newman Media. However, when the cameras stop rolling, so does the family drama but that’s also when the shenanigans begin!
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Phyllis, Ashley and Nikki Push Diane to Her Breaking Point
Phyllis, Nikki and Ashley continue to move against Diane. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 14-18, Diane may just be about to crack. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Nikki, Phyllis and Ashley have been working together to get Diane out of town...
SheKnows
As General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Embarks On Her New Path, She Shares Something That ‘Just Broke My Heart’
Maybe it will help us all get a bit more in touch with our feelings. Just a few weeks ago, General Hospital‘s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) opened up about a life-changing decision she’d made to stop drinking. The response she got from fans was wonderfully encouraging and supportive, and she admitted shortly after that it was so nice to finally be putting in the work to get better.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
SheKnows
General Hospital
When Britt receives bad news, will it be with regards to her health? And will anyone be there to help her process whatever it happens to be?. Be careful Robert… if Holly answers your questions, you could wind up regretting having asked them. Things remain rocky between Scott and...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Shows Off What It’s Like to Be a ‘Dad on Duty’
When mom’s away, the kids will play. Whether you are a new parent or one juggling a few kids, there comes a time when a mom needs to hand the reins over to dad and take a little relaxation away from the family fold. Well, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) recently showed his followers how he managed alone with his two kiddos while wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) was gone.
