Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer who publicly argued with him over the app
Elon Musk says he has fired a Twitter engineer who publicly argued him over the way the app works.The confrontation when Mr Musk apologised for the fact that his Android app is “super slow in many countries”. He suggested that was because the app was badly written.A Twitter engineer who worked on the app then quote tweeted Mr Musk’s post, and claimed it was wrong. Eric Frohnhoefer said he has been working on Twitter’s Android app for around six years and “can say this is wrong”.While Mr Frohnhoefer admitted there is “plenty of room for performance improvements on Android”,...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kherson victory marks ‘beginning of the end’ of war, Ukraine president says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits liberated city of Kherson; UN general assembly votes to require Russia pay reparations over invasion
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
