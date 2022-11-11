Princess Anne honors the Queen and Prince Philip at special royal engagement

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Princess Anne paid tribute to both the late Queen, and the late Duke of Edinburgh at a royal engagement on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Princess Anne is a senior royal and the only daughter of the late Queen and Prince Philip.

The Princess Royal made a subtle yet sweet tribute to both of her parents at a royal engagement this week.

Since the death of the late Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, members of the Royal Family have stepped up to the plate and have taken on more responsibilities. The Princess Royal, who has been a senior member of the family all of her life, has been attending a number of events on behalf of the Royal Family and has had a busy schedule over the past few months.

It was revealed on Twitter, that the Princess attended an important award ceremony on Tuesday, which had a particular significance to the Princess. Anne awarded Dr. Asad Madni with an impressive engineering award that was named after her late father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A post from the Royal Academy of Engineering shared a picture of the Pricness with the award winner wiht a caption that read, "Academy Fellow Dr. Asad Madni has been presented with our most prestigious individual award - the Prince Philip Medal - in recognition of his long career which includes passenger safety technology and the Hubble Space Telescope control system."

An article linked to the tweet explained that the Prince Philip media is the Academy’s most prestigious individual award. The award was presented to Dr. Madni in recognition of the doctor's decades-long career that he spent developing and commercializing intelligent sensors and systems across the aerospace, manufacturing, and transportation industries.

The Academy also explained that the award was named after the Princess Royal's father because of his connection to the institution. "The Prince Philip Medal is presented in honour of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh KG KT, who was Senior Fellow of the Academy. The award is made biennially to an engineer of any nationality who has made an exceptional contribution to engineering," read the article from the Academy.

It wasn't just the late Duke of Edinburgh that Anne paid tribute to during this appearance. The Princess Royal was also seen wearing a triple string of pearls and an ornate diamond brooch.

This subtle accessorizing was perhaps a sweet tribute to Her Majesty the Queen who was often seen in pearl necklaces and was frequently photographed in a similar style of necklace that features three main strings of pearls instead of one. While this was a more subtle tribute, the necklace and brooch combination highlighted the Queen's clear influence on her daughter over the years.

It is clear that despite her parents' passing in recent times, the Princess is still ensuring to uphold their memory by continuing her duties and maintaining the legacy that they have left behind.