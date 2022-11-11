ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Claws
1d ago

Omg. He is done screwing up energy and is moving on to the food supply. Joey says "No more drilling for food, and no more vegetable oil pipelines."

CNBC

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
eenews.net

White House wants lame-duck permitting bill

Among the items on President Joe Biden’s lame-duck wish list: a permitting reform effort backed by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Biden hopes that Congress will advance Manchin’s effort to streamline permitting as part of a pending defense authorization package during the upcoming lame-duck session, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
The Hill

Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports

Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
Android Headlines

Biden believes Musk should be "looked at" due to connections to other countries

The US President, Joe Biden, believes that Elon Musk should be “looked at”. He was very careful not to accuse Musk of anything, but he does believe his relationships with other countries are “worthy of being looked at”, The Guardian reports (with input from Reuters). Joe...
americanmilitarynews.com

Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Washington Examiner

'Nobody’s listening to me': Veterans struggle to find care four years after major VA reforms

Four years after Congress passed landmark Veterans Affairs reform legislation, some of our nation's heroes struggle to have timely access to healthcare that advocates warn is failing to save those in need. Suicide rates among veterans remain high, while healthcare overhauls promised by the VA MISSION Act have yet to clear the backlog of wait times for care, though the department claims progress is being made.
GEORGIA STATE
The Intercept

AOC: The New York State Democratic Party’s Corruption May Have Cost Democrats the House

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the head of the New York State Democratic Party to resign in the wake of the catastrophic performance by Democrats in the state in the midterms — an underperformance so stark that it may make the difference in control of the House of Representatives, and by extension the party’s ability to enact its legislative agenda.
Missouri Independent

GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided

Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Missouri Independent.
GEORGIA STATE
Grist

Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions

The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world’s largest consumer of goods and services.
Washington Examiner

Biden is going after gig workers

Being anti-corporation doesn’t make you pro-worker, and laudable goals followed by misguided policies and postures is a recipe for disaster. By now, it is clear that the American Rescue Plan Act’s $1.9 trillion stimulus was, as Larry Summers (former chief economic adviser to President Barack Obama) said, “the least responsible macroeconomic policy we’ve had in the last 40 years.” It should come as no surprise, then, that the country is experiencing the highest inflation in the same time frame.
CALIFORNIA STATE

