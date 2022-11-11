ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans worked out pair of linebackers on Friday

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans reportedly took a look at a pair of inside linebackers on Friday.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Titans brought in linebackers Jordan Evans and Andre Smith for a workout on Friday.

A former sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, Evans appeared in 65 games over five seasons with Cincy, starting nine of them. He has totaled 127 tackles (six for loss), 3.5 sacks and seven passes defensed.

Smith was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and has played in 46 games (no starts) over four seasons, two with the Panthers and two with the Buffalo Bills. The North Carolina product has recorded 27 tackles and forced and recovered one fumble.

Neither Evans nor Smith have suited up in a game this season.

Hopefully this isn’t a sign that linebacker Zach Cunningham will miss more time. Cunningham has been plagued by an elbow injury that forced him to miss three games earlier in the season.

The veteran returned to action in Week 8 against the Houston Texans and suited up in Week 9 versus the Kansas City Chiefs but is back on the injury report this week and hasn’t practiced yet.

You can check out Tennessee’s latest injury report right here.

