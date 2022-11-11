Read full article on original website
Related
Workshops held to inform Valley seniors about scamming
Despite many warnings, scammers are still hunting the most vulnerable. Dozens of seniors took action and attended workshops at the Clovis Senior Activity Center.
CNBC
Leadership on Multiple Fronts
The U.S. Army employs over a million people around the world and from the standpoint of a distributed workforce, challenges on recruitment and retention and a new focus on mental health, the armed services is a lot like US companies. We'll speak to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth about leading during difficult times, how she's tackling recruitment and retention, and why more veterans in the workforce is better for business.
Comments / 0