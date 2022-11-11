ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Leadership on Multiple Fronts

The U.S. Army employs over a million people around the world and from the standpoint of a distributed workforce, challenges on recruitment and retention and a new focus on mental health, the armed services is a lot like US companies. We'll speak to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth about leading during difficult times, how she's tackling recruitment and retention, and why more veterans in the workforce is better for business.

