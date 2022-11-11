Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles is The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The FADER
Maya Jane Coles drops “Freefall” featuring Moxie Knox
Multi-genre electronic act Maya Jane Coles is back before the end of the year with her new single “Freefall” featuring New York R&B singer-songwriter Moxie Knox. The song dropped via Coles own record label, I/AM/ME. The catchy house tune exemplifies why the producer is dubbed the “first lady...
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change
Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy
Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
New trailer released for Rihanna's upcoming star-studded Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show
The trailer for Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show has arrived. The new preview for the fashion experience, which premieres Nov. 9 on Prime Video, gives a sneak peek of the artists performing during the special event and a look at the star-studded roster appearing throughout the show.
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic
Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Chris Brown Hints At Upcoming Christmas Single
Chris Brown is cooking up a festive single for the holiday season. The Virginia crooner took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday (Nov. 9) to provide fans with a hint to what he’s working on, and it appears a Christmas song is currently under wraps. Brown’s soundless story was a basic black screen, with a message in bold white letters plastered in all caps. “I’M MAKING A NEW CHRISTMAS SONG THIS YEAR!!! BEEN TOO LONG,” the singer exclaimed with excitement. More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For 'Merry Christmas to All!' Holiday SpecialBeyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award...
Back Together? Johnny Depp & Rumored Girlfriend Joelle Rich Spotted Together In Las Vegas Days After Alleged Split
Johnny Depp and his alleged girlfriend, Joelle Rich, were spotted together again over the weekend just days after rumors swirled suggesting the couple had split, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to the 59-year-old movie star’s sensational love life, Depp and Rich were photographed together in Las Vegas over the weekend after the actor played a show with Jeff Back at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday night.According to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old British lawyer is “crazy” about Depp and flew into Vegas from London to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean star perform.“They took Joelle to the VIP room...
ABC News
Garth Brooks announces new 2023 Las Vegas residency
Garth Brooks is heading to Las Vegas in 2023 for a new headlining residency. The country superstar exclusively announced his upcoming "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" Vegas residency while appearing on "Good Morning America" Monday. The upcoming residency will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The hitmaker will take the...
NME
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ beats Taylor Swift to top US and UK album charts
Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Her Loss’ has knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the album charts in both the US and UK. The pair’s first collaborative album came out earlier this month (November 4) and becomes 21 Savage’s fist ever UK Number One album, knocking Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ off the top spot.
Katy Perry pokes fun at her viral eye glitch from Las Vegas show
Katy Perry is addressing that one viral clip that left fans with questions over her health. In a TikTok clip shared on Oct. 23, Katy's right eye is seen twitching and closing on its own. When she touches her temple, the eye flutters open before closing again once more. The...
Christina Aguilera Documentary to Offer Deep Dive into Singer’s Life and Career
A documentary about pop icon Christina Aguilera is in the works. Produced by TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and directed by Ting Poo of Val acclaim, the film will offer a deep dive into the “Beautiful” artist’s life and career. “Christina Aguilera is one of...
Mariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday Special
Mariah Carey is giving fans all they want for Christmas, as the 52-year-old vocalist and CBS have announced Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a two-hour live holiday special. The program is described by the network to be a display of “majestic performances of her epic holiday hits.”. Set...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chiiild Returns With New Single, “Bon Voyage”
Expectedly, this one’s for the late night drives. Chiiild, an experimental soul band from Montréal, has returned with a new single and music video, “Bon Voyage.” The band is fronted and mostly managed by Yonatan “xSDTRK” Ayal, who collaborates with producer-guitarist Pierre-Luc Rioux. “Bon Voyage” follows Chiiild’s last release back in February, a cover of Kid Cudi’s “Day N Nite.“
ETOnline.com
New Music Releases November 11: Rihanna, Joe Jonas, Khalid, BROCKHAMPTON and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. It was a big week for movie songs, as Rihanna dropped "Born Again," her second new single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Joe Jonas released his collab with Khalid, "Not Alone," which is featured in Jonas' upcoming movie, Devotion, and Chord Overstreet shared "Everybody Loves Christmas" from his holiday rom-com with Lindsay Lohan, Falling for Christmas.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Some Beef With Avenged Sevenfold’s Frontman
In the music industry, Taylor Swift's fanbase is one of the more passionate and defensive groups. They’ve gotten riled up over many things including Jeopardy contestants failing to recognize the lyrics of the pop star and if they should alter wedding plans because of her tour. Now they are vehement over comments from Avenged Sevenfold's frontman M. Shadows tweeting about his dislike of artists selling multiple copies of the same album.
Taylor Swift adds second Pittsburgh date
Taylor Swift has announced a second show at Acrisure Stadium next summer. The music superstar already had a concert date of June 17 set for Pittsburgh. She will also perform the day before, June 16. Swift added a total of 17 new shows on Friday to her tour. It’s part...
Collider
Iconic Burlesque Darling Dita Von Teese Set for Documentary Chronicling Her Career
The iconic career of the revered Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese is set to be spotlighted in a new documentary currently in development with celebrated director Tiffany Bartok (Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story) on board to steer the project as director. This is according to an exclusive report from THR. A living legend as far as the profession of vedette and burlesque dancing is concerned, Von Teese is credited with helping re-popularize and modernize the ancient burlesque performance which held sway in Hollywood from the 19th to the early 20th century.
