If you’ve lived in this world long enough, you know that getting a plane ticket on the same day you want to depart can be a tricky thing. Apparently, for 20-year-old John Joseph Thomas Green he lacks the experience to understand that – or it might have been the drugs. A report out of Salt Lake City claims the man carjacked two vehicles and ran into several others in an attempt to get to Denver after he couldn’t book a flight the same day. Lucky for him, he got a free trip to jail.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 11 MINUTES AGO