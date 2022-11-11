It’s been more than two years since Dead to Me Season 2 dropped on Netflix, and at long last the series is back for a third and final season. All 10 episodes of Dead to Me Season 3 will hit Netflix on November, 17, 2022. But before you devour them, be sure to read our Season 2 finale recap to remember where we left Jen, Judy, and the rest of Dead to Me‘s chaotic crew. Netflix first introduced Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and James Marsden, in May 2019. The series follows grieving widow and mother Jen Harding (Applegate), whose...

