“I have had this vacuum robot for three years and it has been absolutely the best vacuum I’ve ever had” Dragging out the vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean up a teeny mess can grow tired pretty quickly — especially if you're working with a device that's obsolete and heavy. Rather than go through the routine of pulling it out, plugging it in, and getting to work, why not simply invest in a robot vacuum that's designed to do all the work for you? Consider snagging the...

5 DAYS AGO